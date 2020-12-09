Local Sports 12-9-2020

The top six teams remain the same in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State occupy for the first four spots followed by Texas A & M and Florida. The CFP selection committee will release a new top 25 on December 15th before the final rankings are unveiled on December 20th.

The Big Ten must now decide what to do with Ohio State. The Buckeyes had their game with Michigan canceled this Saturday because of COVID concerns within the Wolverines’ program. At 5-0, the Buckeyes would need to play another Big Ten opponent this weekend or have the six game threshold for reaching the Big Ten Championship game adjusted so they could face Northwestern next week in Indianapolis. If not, Ohio State would most likely face Iowa next week.

Indiana is also having problems. The Hoosiers have paused all team activities because of COVID-19 concerns within the program. Indiana’s next scheduled opponent Purdue, canceled practice yesterday to evaluate results of recent COVID-19 testing. No decision has been made on the game, set for Saturday in Bloomington. If Ohio State is ineligible to play in the Big Ten Championship game, Indiana would represent the East division against Northwestern.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play Georgia Tech tonight in the ACC/BIG 10 Challenge. The Huskers are 3-1 on the season, but haven’t played since December 1st when they beat South Dakota 76-69. The Yellow Jackets are 1-2 after losing to Kentucky 79-62 on Sunday. Georgia Tech beat Nebraska last year 73-56. Tip-off is set for 6:15pm in Lincoln. We’ll have the game on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 5:15pm.

Eighth ranked Creighton lost to fifth ranked Kansas 73-72 yesterday in the Big 12/Big East battle at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Denzel Mahoney led the Jays with 19 points. Creighton is now 3-1 and will host Nebraska on Friday at the CHI Health Center. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm.

The Hastings College basketball teams will play at Doane tonight. The Bronco women are 2-4 on the season and will be looking to break a two game losing streak. The men have lost five games in a row. They are 3-6 overall. Gametimes are set for 5:00pm and 7:00pm. We’ll be on the air with the pre-game show at 4:45pm this afternoon on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com.

Libby Trausch hit two free throws with :27 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Adams Central to a 55-54 win over Wood River last night at the Patriot Gym. Trausch finished with 17 points. Rachel Goodin led the way with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots. Adams Central is now 3-0.

Paul Fago scored 21 points to lead the Adams Central boy’s basketball team to a 72-45 win over Wood River. Lucas Bohlen chipped in with 14 points, Tyler Slechta had 12 and Donte Boelhower had 10. Adams Central is now 2-1.

Elsewhere in boys basketball, Fairbury beat Superior 65-51, Minden got by Lexington 51-47, Santee defeated Harvard 56-48, Silver Lake got by Axtell 49-43 and Sutton edged Heartland 59-57.

In girls basketball, Axtell beat Silver Lake 36-30, Fairbury edged Superior 38-36, Grand Island Central Catholic ran past Centura 62-22, McCool Junction beat Giltner 58-13, Minden knocked off Lexington 60-45, Overton defeated Gibbon 39-15, Santee got by Harvard 39-38 and Sutton beat Heartland 57-28.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Baltimore beat Dallas 34-17. Lamar Jacskon completed 12 of 17 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Gus Edwards rushed for 101 yards on just seven carries. Baltimore is now 7-5. Dallas falls to 3-9.