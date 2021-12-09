Local Sports 12-9-2021

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost has hired two new assistant coaches. Mark Whipple will serve as the team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He comes to Nebraska after spending the last three years at Pittsburgh, where the Panthers offense ranked among the nations most prolific units. They averaged 43 points and 502 yards per game. In addition, Donovan Raiola has been hired as the new offensive line coach. He comes to Lincoln after spending the last four years with the Chicago Bears of the National Football League. He also played in the NFL with the Rams, Steelers, Seahawks, Cardinals, Bears and Buccaneers. Raiola is the younger brother of Dominic Raiola, who won the Remington Trophy at Nebraska and was an All-American.

The Nebraska volleyball team is getting ready to face Illinois in the NCAA Regional Semifinals tonight. The Huskers are 23-7 on the season and have beaten the Fighting Illini twice this season. Illinois is 22-11. First serve will be at 8:30pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 8:00pm. In the other semifinal game, Washington will battle Texas. The two winners will play Saturday.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team ended its four game skid with a 69-59 victory over Midland University last night in Fremont. The Broncos ended the first half on a 6-0 run to take a 36-31 halftime lead. Hastings then outscored Midland 23-10 in the third quarter. Riley Clavel had her first career double-double with 16 points and ten rebounds. Taylor Beacom and Dawson Knode each scored 12. Hastings held Midland to just 26 percent shooting in the game, including 4 of 22 from three point territory. Hastings is now 7-5 on the season, 3-3 in the conference.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team nearly erased a 13 point second half deficit, but fell to Midland 83-78. Dashawn Walker had 20 points for the Broncos. TJ Babikir had 17, Karson Gansebom had 13 and Mathis Nchekwube had 11. Hastings is now 6-6 on the season, 1-4 in the conference. Both teams will play host to Concordia on Saturday. The women’s game is at 2:00pm with the men to follow at 4:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 1:45pm.

Trent Munoz of Hastings College has been named the wrestler of the week in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Munoz won his fourth individual title of his freshman campaign last week. He is part of a group that has given the Bronco wrestling program it’s highest ever ranking in the NAIA Coaches Poll at number 14.

Nebraska-Kearney redshirt junior quarterback TJ Davis has been named to the 2021 American Football Coaches Association Division II All American Team. Davis is a second team pick after throwing for 21 touchdowns and rushing for 18 scores last season. He is a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy and becomes just the seventh Loper to earn AFCA All-America honors.

Hastings High will remain in Class B for football next year, despite enrollment figures from the Nebraska School Activities Association that put the Tigers in Class A. Hastings has a boys count of 438 students in grades 9 through 11, 13 above the threshold. Hastings High officials decided to stay in Class B, but will be ineligible for the playoffs next season. If the boys enrollment decreases, the Tigers could be eligible for the playoffs in 2023. Falling out of Class B in football are Omaha Roncalli, Alliance, Aurora and McCook. Platteview was just one student away from moving up to Class B.

TIGER> Tiger Woods will play with his 12 year son Charlie in the PNC Championship next week. The 36 hole event begins December 18th in Orlando and is for major champions and a family member. Last year, Tiger and Charlie tied for seventh. It was the last time he played competitively before his February 23rd car crash that had him hospitalized and led to months of rehab for his right leg and foot.