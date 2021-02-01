Local Sports 2-1-2021

The Nebraska football team has added a 6-foot-3, 300 pound offensive lineman to its 2021 walk-on class. Joey Mancino of Holmdel, New Jersey intends to walk-on at Nebraska. He is the 17th known member of Nebraska’s 2021 walk on class and third from out of state.

The Nebraska volleyball team had their matches with Northwestern postponed over the weekend because of COVID concerns. The Huskers are scheduled to host Maryland this weekend. The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play at Michigan State on Saturday. The Huskers have been shut down since January 11th with COVID issues within the program. The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at Penn State on Thursday.

The Nebraska wrestling team won the final two matches to beat Wisconsin 21-15 on Sunday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers finish undefeated at home for the first time since the 2007-2008 season.

A game ending 10-2 run helped the 17th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team beat DePaul 69-62 on Saturday in Chicago. The Jays are now 13-4, 9-3 in the Big East Conference. They’ll play Georgetown on Wednesday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm on FS1.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team lost to Dakota Wesleyan 92-76 on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. Karson Gansebom had 26 points for the Broncos. Hastings is now 6-15 on the season, 2-14 in the conference.

The Dakota Wesleyan women scored the first ten points of the game and went on to beat Hastings College 79-62. Taylor Beacom led the way with 21 points. Hastings is now 5-14, 4-13 in the conference. Both teams will host Mount Marty on Wednesday. The women’s game will be at 5:00pm with the men to follow at 7:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 4:45pm on KHAS Radio and hastlingslink.com.

The Hastings College men’s track team won three events at the Fred Beile Classic hosted by Doane University over the weekend. Brian Clausen won the 600 meter run, Aaron Ochsner won the 1000 meter run and Juba McClay won the triple jump. On the women’s side, Lauren Tamayo won the Pentathlon, Julyah Wilson won the 60 meter dash, Nisa Thomas won the 60 meter hurdles, Karsen Sears won the long jump and the Broncos 4 X 400 meter relay team also finished first. Hastings will take part in the Concordia Classic this weekend.

The Hastings College wrestling team went 1-3 at the GPAC Duals over the weekend in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Broncos beat Concordia, but lost to Doane, Briar Cliff and Jamestown. Hastings will be in action again on Friday at Northwestern.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team lost to Fort Hays State 79-68 on Saturday in Hays. The Tigers sunk a season high 13 three pointers in the game. Auston Luger had 18 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 5-9 on the season.

The Nebraska-Kearney women lost to Fort Hays State 68-60. Brooke Carlson had 16 points for the Lopers UNK is now 12-2. Both teams will host Central Oklahoma and Newman University this weekend.

The Tri-City Storm swept a three game series with Omaha over the weekend. The Storm beat the Lancers 6-0 on Friday, 3-1 on Saturday and 7-2 on Sunday. The Storm will play at Sioux Falls on Friday.

The Adams Central boys won the Central Conference Basketball Tournament on Saturday with a 53-38 win over Aurora. The Patriots are now 18-1. The girls took 7th place after beat Columbus Lakeview 51-29. Crete won the girls championship after beating Northwest 45-38. It’s the 624th win for Crete head coach John Larsen which break the state record held by former Adams/Freeman coach Ken Cook,.

In the Centennial Conference Tournament, Kearney Catholic beat Grand Island Central Catholic 53-52 in overtime to win the boys crown. St. Cecilia beat Bishop Neumann 49-28 to win the girls championship.