Local Sports 2-10-2020

Four former Nebraska blackshirts have been invited to the NFL combine in Indianapolis, which will run from February 24th to March 1st. Defensive linemen Darrion Daniels, Carlos Davis and Khalil Davis and cornerback Lamar Jackson are among the 337 invitees. Last year, Nebraska had only one player invited to the combine. That was receiver Stanley Morgan, who went undrafted but spent part of the 2019 season on the Cincinnati Bengals’ active roster.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team rallied from a 25 point second quarter deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter, but lost to Indiana 57-53 yesterday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Freshman Isabelle Bourne finished with seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Huskers, while Leigha Brown added seven points, four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. Nebraska is now 15-9 on the season, 5-8 in the Big Ten Conference. The Huskers will host Penn State on Thursday.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team lost to Iowa 96-72 on Saturday in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 38 points in the second half. Jervay Green led the Huskers with 18 points. Nebraska is now 7-16 on the season, 2-11 in the conference. The Huskers will play at Maryland on Tuesday. Tip-off will be at 7:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:04pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team is now 26-0 on the season after Saturday’s 65-51 win over the University of Jamestown. Gabby Grasso and Sophia Pankratz scored 15 points apiece for the Broncos. Hastings will play at Concordia on Wednesday.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team lost to the Jimmies 90-71. The Broncos hit only 41 percent of their shots in the game, including 7 of 28 from three point range. Mason Hiemstra led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds. Hastings is now 13-13 on the season, 6-10 in the conference. They’ll also play at Concordia on Wednesday.

The Hastings College baseball team went 1-3 against Ottawa University in their season opening series The Broncos will play four games in Oklahoma this weekend.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team has now won ten games in a row, the longest winning streak in 11 years. The Lopers beat Newman University 59-46 on Saturday at the Health and Sports Center. Brooke Carlson had 19 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 22-1, 11-2 in the MIAA. UNK will play at Lincoln University on Thursday.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team beat Newman University 85-72. Jake Walker scored 25 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 14-8, 8-5 in the conference. They’ll also play at Lincoln University on Thursday.

The Nebraska-Kearney softball team went 3-3 in the Lubbock Sports Collegiate Invite over the weekend. The Lopers will play at the Midwestern State Invite in Wichita Falls, Texas this Friday and Saturday.

The Hastings High wrestling team won the Class B duals championship on Saturday in Kearney. It’s the first wrestling title for the Tigers in 32 years. Hastings won the individual state tournament championship in 1988. Hastings beat Bennington in the semifinals and then knocked off Pierce in the finals.

In high school basketball action, Lawrence Nelson won the girls Twin Valley Conference Championship with a 41-17 win over Silver Lake. Shelton won the boys championship by knocking off Deshler 50-38. In the Lou Platte Conference Championship, Doniphan/Trumbull took the boys crown for the second straight year with a 61-57 win over Centura. St. Paul won the girls championship with a 58-51 overtime win over Ord. In the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament, Sutton won the boys crown with a 43-27 win over Centennial. Superior won the girls championship by knocking off Milford 57-30.