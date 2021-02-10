Local Sports 2-10-2021

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play its first home game since January 10th when they take on number 21 Wisconsin tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 4-10 on the season, 0-7 in the Big Ten Conference after Monday’s 79-61 loss to Minnesota. The Badgers are 14-6, 8-5 in the conference after their 75-60 win over Illinois on Saturday. They lead the Big Ten in scoring defense giving up only 63.1 points per game. Wisconsin beat Nebraska 67-53 earlier this season in Madison. Tip-off will be at 8:40pm. Pre-game show begins at 7:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team will play at 25th ranked Concordia tonight. The Broncos are 6-15 on the season, 5-14 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference after Saturday’s 84-45 loss to Briar Cliff. The Bulldogs are 16-7, 15-5 in the conference. Concordia beat Hastings 73-66 earlier this season. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:45pm on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com. The Hastings College men’s team will not play as they deal with some COVID issues. The Broncos are slated to play at Concordia next Wednesday.

The 19th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team set a school-record with 19 steals and never trailed in a 63-48 win at Georgetown last night. The 48 points were the least allowed by Creighton to a Power 5 or Big East team since Nebraska scored 42 in 2012 when Creighton was a member of the Missouri Valley Conference. Christian Bishop led the Jays with 17 points. Creighton is now 15-5, 11-4 in the conference. They’ll play host to 5th ranked Villanova on Saturday. Tip-off will be at 4:00pm and televised nationally by FOX.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team continues to be ranked in the nations top 25. The Lopers are 15th this week in the D2 Sports Information Directors of America rankings and 13th in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll. UNK is 14-2 on the season and will play at Northeastern State on Thursday

The Adams Central boys basketball team extended their school record winning streak to 20 games last night with a 62-30 pasting of Hastings High at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Patriots connected on 54 percent of their field goals in the game including 10 of 23 three pointers. Tyler Slechta led the way with 15 points. Paul Fago and Donte Boelhower had 13 points apiece. Justin Musgrave had 11 points for the Tigers. Hastings hit 37 percent of their shots, including 4 of 13 from beyond the arc.

In the girl’s game, Adams Central scored the first ten points of the game and went on to beat Hastings High 40-32. Jessica Babcock had 17 points for the Patriots. McKinsey Long had 11 points for the Tigers. Its the first win for the Patriots over the Tigers since the 2014 season.

Elsewhere in boys basketball last night, Aurora beat Lexington 57-44, Blue Hill defeated Bertrand 55-40, Doniphan/Trumbull rolled past Thayer Central 68-48, Gibbon got by Southern Valley 57-54 in overtime, Kenesaw blasted Red Cloud 64-26, Overton knocked off Wilcox Hildreth 57-45, Sandy Creek beat Fillmore Central 57-28 and St. Paul ran past Ravenna 57-27.

In girls basketball, Aurora edged Lexington 38-34, Blue Hill beat Bertrand 51-29, Fillmore Central knocked off Sandy Creek 52-27, Lincoln Northeast beat Kearney 60-41, Overton defeated Wilcox Hildreth 52-32, Shelton downed Silver Lake 40-29, St. Paul beat Ravenna 41-29 and Sutton rolled past Wilber Clatonia 52-21.

NASCAR> Kyle Busch won the Busch Clash last night on the road course at Daytona. Busch snagged the first win of the season when he streaked past NASCAR champion Chase Elliot after Elliot spun leader Ryan Blaney in the final stretch of the exhibition race. Elliot finished second with Blaney coming in third. The season opening Daytona 500 is set for Sunday.

NFL> The Kansas City Chiefs have placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave following last weeks three car accident that left a 5 year old girl in critical condition. A Kansas City Police Department officer said Reid’s eyes were bloodshot and that the officer smelled a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages. Reid did not travel with the team to Tampa for Sunday’s Super Bowl.