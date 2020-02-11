Local Sports 2-11-2020

Baylor continues to be ranked number one in the latest AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Bears are 21-1 on the season. Gonzaga is second followed by Kansas, San Diego State and Louisville. Rounding out the top ten are Dayton, Duke, Florida State, Maryland and Seton Hall. Creighton is down two spots to number 23. The Jays are 18-6.

South Carolina leads the women’s poll. Baylor is second followed by Oregon, North Carolina State and UConn.

Former Nebraska offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Troy Walters has reportedly found a job in the NFL. According to “The Athletic,” Walters will join the staff of former Nebraska quarterback Zac Taylor at Cincinnati as an assistant wide receivers coach. Walters left Nebraska on January 17th. He had worked with Husker head coach Scott Frost for the past four seasons, two at Nebraska and two at Central Florida. He has also coached at Colorado, North Carolina State and Texas A & M.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play at 9th ranked Maryland tonight. The Huskers are 7-16 on the season, 2-10 in the Big Ten Conference after Saturday’s 96-72 loss to Iowa. The Terps are 19-4, 9-3 in the league and are 13-0 at home this season. Maryland’s strength has been on the defensive end, where they hold teams to 61.9 points per game on 38.3 percent shooting. The Terps have allowed more than 70 points only twice since conference play resumed in early January. Tip-off will be at 7:30pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:04pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

Nebraska sophomore relief pitcher Shay Schanaman earned a spot on the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List. The award is given to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I baseball each season. Schanaman, a right hander from Grand Island, is one of 70 players on the list. During his first year at Nebraska in 2019, he came out of the bullpen 19 times. Schanaman tossed 22 2/3 innings with three saves. He was 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA with 23 strikeouts.

Nebraska senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was named the Big Ten Player of the Week. Edwards went 7 of 16 at the plate in five games over the weekend with nine runs scored and five RBI’s. She also drew five walks with two doubles and four home runs.

In high school basketball action tonight, Adams Central plays at Hastings High. Girls game begins at 6:00pm with the boys to follow at 7:30pm. We’ll have coverage on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 College Basketball last night, top ranked Baylor beat Texas 52-45, 7th ranked Duke got by 8th ranked Florida State 70-65 and 24th ranked Texas Tech hammered TCU 88-42.

NFL> The San Diego Chargers and quarterback Phillip Rivers are parting ways after 16 seasons and 235 consecutive starts. The team announced Monday that the two sides were mutually ending a relationship that began on April 24, 2004, when the Chargers acquired Rivers from the New York Giants in a draft day deal that included Eli Manning.