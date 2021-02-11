Local Sports 2-11-2021

It’s now 25 games and counting. The Nebraska men’s basketball team lost to number 21 Wisconsin 61-48 last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers have not won a Big Ten Conference game since beating Iowa 76-70 on January 7th of 2020. Lat Mayen scored 14 points for the Huskers, scoring in double figures for the fourth game in a row. Teddy Allen had 12 points. He missed the previous game for failure to meet internal expectations. The Huskers hit just 36 percent of their field goals, including 5 of 15 from beyond the arc. Nebraska is now 4-9, 0-8 in the conference. They’ll host 6th ranked Illinois on Friday. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have it for you on KHAS Radio and The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 7:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play Iowa tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 9-7 on the season, 7-6 in the conference after Sunday’s 78-62 loss to Rutgers. The Hawkeyes are 10-6, 6-6 in the league. Iowa features an explosive offense that is averaging 87.4 points per game. The Hawkeyes are shooting better than 50 percent from the field, including 37.1 percent from three point range. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities 1550AM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

The disappointing season continues for the Hastings College women’s basketball team. The Broncos lost to Concordia 79-64 last night in Seward, to fall to 6-16 on the season, 5-15 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The two teams fought to a 15-15 tie after the first period, but Concordia outscored the Broncos 26-6 in the second quarter to grab a 41-21 lead by halftime. Hastings hit only 21 percent of their shots in the first half, including 0-15 from three point range. Elle Danley had 11 points for the Broncos. Carley Lenners had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ali Smith also had 10 points. Hastings will play at the College of St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

Two teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference are ranked this week in the NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll. Morningside is 7th and Concordia is number 22. In the men’s poll, Morningside is 8th and Jamestown is number 21.

The Nebraska-Kearney basketball teams will play at Northeastern State tonight. Both teams picked up wins over the Riverhawks earlier this season. The men won 72-66 while the women posted a 68-56 win. Game times will be at 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

Cole McWard of the Tri City Storm has been named the Defenseman of the Week in the USHL. McWard scored four goals in this past weekend’s series split against the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Two of the top teams in girls high school basketball will meet tonight at the Chapman Gym as Hastings St. Cecilia battles Grand Island Central Catholic. The Hawkettes are 18-2 on the season with losses to Columbus Scotus and York. The Crusaders are 18-1 with their only loss coming to Bishop Neumann in the first round of the Centennial Conference Tournament. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. The boys will follow at 7:30pm. We’ll have coverage on KHAS Radio and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

In other action tonight, Adams Central will play at Lexington and Waverly is at Hastings High. On The Breeze 94.5 platteriverpreps.com, it’s Silver Lake at Giltner. On Power 99, it’s Minden at Wood River and on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460AM, 92.1FM and platteriverpreps.com, Kearney Catholic will play host to Lincoln Christian.

NASCAR> Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and William Byron swept the front row in qualifying last night for Sunday’s Daytona 500. It’s the 14th pole for Hendrick and the sixth in the past seven years. Hendrick’s other two cars also finished in the top 20. Chase Elliot was 11th and Kyle Larsen was 15th.