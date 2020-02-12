Local Sports 2-12-2020

Despite being down one starter and playing its second road game against a ranked opponent in four days, the Nebraska men’s basketball team gave number nine Maryland all it could handle in a 72-70 loss at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland last night. The Huskers outscored Maryland 45-34 in the second half, despite playing without their third leading scorer Dachon Burke, who was out with an illness. Haanif Cheatham led the Huskers with 20 points. Nebraska is now 7-17 on the season, 2-11 in the Big Ten Conference. Nebraska will play host to Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play host to Penn State on Thursday. The Huskers are 15-9 on the season, 5-8 in the conference. The Nittany Lions are 7-17, 1-12 in the league. Penn State will be trying to snap a nine game losing streak. The Huskers have lost four games in a row. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN 1550 KICS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

The Hastings College basketball teams will play at Concordia tonight. The Bronco women will be trying to extend their school record winning streak to 27 games. Hastings beat Concordia 66-59 on January 8th when the Bulldogs were ranked number one in the nation. The Bronco men will be looking to break a three game losing streak. Concordia beat Hastings earlier this year 83-62 in Hastings. Game times will be at 6:00pm and 8:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:45pm on 1230AM KHAS.

The Adams Central boys basketball team outscored Hastings High 22-7 in the second quarter en route to a 54-51 win last night at the Tiger Gym. The big quarter came after the Patriots opened the game by missing 10 of their first 11 shots including all eight attempts from three point range. Gavin Lipovsky led the way with 15 points, including three dunks. The last one came in the final minute to give the Patriots a seven point lead. Cam Foster had 14 points. Tyler Slechta had 12. Connor Creech had 19 points for the Tigers. Adams Central is now 19-1. Hastings High falls to 17-2.

The Hastings High girls basketball team beat Adams Central 45-42. The Patriots had a chance at a game tying shot in the final seconds, but could not get a shot away. The Tigers used a 9-1 run at the end of the first half to go up 25-17 at halftime. Dacey Sealey and McKinsey Long had 14 points apiece for the Tigers. Jessica Babcock and Bryn Lang had 10 points apiece for the Patriots. Hastings High is now 12-7. Adams Central falls to 12-10.

Elsewhere in girls basketball, Blue Hill beat Bertrand 41-23, Fillmore Central rolled past Sandy Creek 57-21, Kearney Catholic beat Centura 63-50, Kenesaw blew out Red Cloud 47-19, Lawrence Nelson defeated Harvard 43-13, Silver Lake got by Shelton 37-30, St. Paul knocked off Ravenna 63-42 and Sutton blasted Wilber Clatonia 45-17.

In boys basketball, Bertrand beat Blue Hill 61-52, Doniphan/Trumbull defeated Thayer Central 61-44, Kearney Catholic ran past Centura 61-29, Kenesaw rolled past Red Cloud 62-36, Lawrence Nelson beat Harvard 54-42, Omaha Westside defeated Kearney 81-69, Sandy Creek got by Fillmore Central 49-41, St. Paul defaeated Ravenna 68-59 and Sutton had to go into overtime to beat Wilber Clatonia 41-38.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball last night, 4th ranked San Diego State beat New Mexico 82-59, 6th ranked Dayton defeated Rhode Island 81-67, 12th ranked Kentucky downed Vanderbilt 78-64, 13th ranked Penn State beat Purdue 88-76, 22nd ranked Illinois lost to Michigan State 70-69 and number 25 LSU knocked off Missouri 82-78.

FOOTBALL>Two Ohio State football players have been charged with kidnapping and rape. Cornerback Amir Riep and safety Jashsen Wint have both been charged with two felonies, rape with threat of force and kidnapping to engage in sexual activity. Riep played in 13 games this past season, recording 20 tackles and two interceptions. Wint also played in 13 games and made nine tackles, including a quarterback sack.