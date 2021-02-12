Local Sports 2-12-2021

A late rally from the Nebraska women’s basketball team came up short as the Huskers lost to Iowa 88-81 last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers trailed by 17 points with just under five minutes to play, before going on a 13-0 run in a span of 2:36, but could not complete the comeback. Sam Haiby led the Huskers with 28 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Nebraska is now 9-8 on the season, 7-7 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play host to Maryland on Sunday. Tip-off is at 4:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230 AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 3:45pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will battle 6th ranked Illinois tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Fighting Illini are the highest ranked team to visit PBA since number 6 Michigan State ended the Huskers 20-game home winning streak on January 17, 2019. Nebraska is working on a streak of their own. They have lost their last 25 conference games, dating back to January 7th of last season. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have the game on 1230AM KHAS and “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 7:00pm.

The fourth ranked Nebraska volleyball team will play at Rutgers today. The Huskers are 4-0 on the season after sweeping Indiana twice on opening weekend and adding a pair of wins at home over Maryland last weekend. The Scarlett Knights are 1-5. First serve will be at 3:00pm this afternoon. Pre-game show begins at 2:30pm on 1230AM KHAS.

Junior Darrian Nebeker scored a season high 23 points and redshirt sophomore Cedric Johnson made four free throws in the final 23 seconds of overtime to help Nebraska-Kearney to a 76-72 win over Northeastern State last night. The Lopers are now 7-10.

In the women’s game, Elisa Backes scored 28 points as Nebraska-Kearney beat the Riverhawks 76-57. The Lopers are now 15-2. UNK will play at Rogers State on Saturday.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team opened the season with a victory over Colorado-Colorado Springs, 25-20, 25-19, 25-10. This was the Lopers first match against outside competition in 14 months. UNK faces fourth ranked and unbeaten Metro State on Saturday.

The second ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team beat Fort Hays State 35-12 last night at the Health and Sports Center. UNK heads to the NCAA Regionals in Grand Junction, Colorado on February 27th.

In boys high school basketball last night, Hastings St. Cecilia lost to Grand Island Central Catholic 54-26. The Hawks got outscored in the second half 27-4. St. Cecilia went 2 of 18 from the floor in the second half and didn’t score until there was 6:56 remaining in the game. Brayden Schropp led the Hawks with 12 points. St. Cecilia is now 9-11.

Adams Central has now 21 games in a row after last nights 65-38 win over Lexington. Lucas Bohlen had 12 points for the Patriots.

Hastings High lost to Waverly 48-44. Brennan Witte had 25 points for the Tigers. Hastings is now 8-9.

Elsewhere in boys basketball, Deshler blasted Red Cloud 52-9, Kearney Catholic beat Lincoln Christian 57-42, Northwest got by Boone Central 39-32, Silver Lake beat Giltner 51-24 and Wood River defeated Minden 59-51.

In girls basketball, St. Cecilia scored the first 15 points of the game and went on to Beat Grand island Central Catholic 41-26. Addie Kirkegaard had 15 points for the Hawkettes. St. Cecilia is now 18-2.

Adams Central rolled past Lexington 62-29. Libby Trausch had 20 points for the Patriots. Adams Central is now 14-8.

Hastings High lost to Waverly 39-35. Maddi Hilgendorf and McKinsey Long had 13 points apiece for the Tigers. Hastings is now 8-9.

Elsewhere in girls basketball, Deshler beat Red Cloud 44-30, Lincoln Christian got by Kearney Catholic 39-35, Northwest ran past Boone Central 62-28, Ravenna beat Gibbon 56-17, Silver Lake defeated Giltner 44-17 and Wood River downed Minden 69-50.

Two of the top high school teams in the nation will battle tonight at Lynn Farrell Arena as Sunrise Christian Academy of Wichita will play Oak Hill Academy of Virginia. The two teams are part of the 14th annual Heartland Hoops Classic that will be held tomorrow at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Tonight’s game gets underway at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri Cities beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm. We’ll have all eight games of the Heartland Hoops Classic tomorrow beginning at 8:00am. .