Local Sports 2-13-2020

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will battle Penn State tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 15-9 on the season, 5-8 in the Big Ten Conference after Sunday’s 57-53 loss to Indiana. Penn State will be looking to break a nine game losing streak after dropping a 70-66 decision to Illinois on Sunday. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN 1550 KICS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

Nebraska’s Aaron Palensky, Spencer Schwellenbach and Gareth Stroh each claimed spots on the Big Ten Preseason Honors List announced by the conference on Wednesday. Palensky led the Husker offense in nearly every statistical category last year, including batting average, hits, runs scored, home runs and total bases. Schwellenbach hit .275 during his first season at Nebraska in 2019. Stroh sat out last season after transferring from Purdue. While with the Boilermakers, he went 10-6 with a 4.34 ERA in 32 appearances with 86 strikeouts over 159 2/3 innings pitched.

The Big Ten also released its preseason coaches poll on Wednesday. Nebraska is picked to finish fourth in the conference behind 2019 College World Series runner up Michigan, 2019 Big Ten Tournament champion Ohio State and Minnesota. Indiana, the 2019 Big Ten regular season champion, is picked to finish fifth. Illinois is sixth. Nebraska will open the season this weekend with a three game series at Baylor.

The Creighton men’s basketball team upset 10th ranked Seton Hall 87-82 last night in Newark, New Jersey. Damien Jefferson had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Jays. Creighton is now 19-6, 8-4 in the Big East Conference. They’ll play host to DePaul on Saturday.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team struggled offensively in a 53-46 loss to Concordia last night in Seward. The Broncos hit only 21 percent of their shots in the game, including 5 of 28 from three point range. Emma Grenfell was the only player to reach double figures with 12 points, but six of those points came from the free throw line. It’s the first loss in 27 games for the Broncos. Hastings and Concordia are now tied for first place in the conference with three games remaining.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team dropped an 83-77 decision to Concordia. The Bulldogs hurt the Broncos with 17 offensive rebounds. Concordia also knocked down 14 three pointers in the game. Bart Hiscock had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Broncos. Hastings is now 13-14 on the season, 6-11 in the conference. They’ll play at Dordt on Saturday.

In high school basketball action tonight, Hastings St. Cecilia will play at Grand Island Central Catholic. The girls game begins at 6:00pm with the boys to follow at 7:30pm. We’ll have coverage on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm. The Hastings High basketball teams will play at Waverly. The Adams Central basketball teams will play host to Ravenna. Tonight on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM, Giltner will play at Silver Lake. On Power 99 KKPR, it’s Kearney Catholic at Lincoln Christian.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball last night, 3rd ranked Kansas beat 14th ranked West Virginia 58-49, 5th ranked Louisville lost to Georgia Tech 64-58, 11th ranked Auburn got by Alabama 95-91,15th ranked Villanova edged 18th ranked Marquette 72-71, 19th ranked Butler beat Xavier 66-61 and 20th ranked Houston downed South Florida 62-58.