Local Sports 2-14-2020

Leigha Brown scored 20 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 75-58 win over Penn State last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers hit 46 percent of their shots in the game, including 6 of 12 three pointers. Nebraska held Penn State to just 31 percent shooting, including 8 of 29 from long range. Nebraska is now 16-9 on the season, 6-8 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play at 19th ranked Northwestern on Sunday. Tip-off will be at 2:00pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 1:45pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will be looking to break a nine game losing streak when they host Wisconsin on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers have not won since picking up a 76-70 win over Iowa on January 7th. Nebraska is 7-17 on the season, 2-11 in the conference. The Badgers are 14-10, 7-6 in the league. Wisconsin beat Nebraska 82-68 in Madison earlier this year. Tip-off will be at 1:15pm. We’ll have the game on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 12:15pm.

The Nebraska baseball team will open the season tonight at Baylor. The Huskers will be looking to improve on last years 32-24 record. Nebraska was 15-9 in the Big Ten. First pitch will be at 6:35pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:04pm.

Nebraska has added several schools to their future football schedules. The Huskers will play Oklahoma State in 2034 and 2035, South Dakota State in 2020, 2028 and 2030. Texas-El Paso in 2024 and 2028, Louisiana Monroe in 2025 and Ohio in 2026. The announcements complete Nebraska’s non conference schedules for the 2025, 2026 and 2028 seasons. The Huskers have single non conference games remaining to fill in 2024 and 2027.

The Hastings College basketball teams will play at Dordt tomorrow. The Bronco women beat the Defenders 88-69 earlier this year, while the men dropped a 70-68 decision in Hastings. The Broncos have won only one game in Sioux Center in the school’s history Game times will be at 2:00pm and 4:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 1:45pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team won their 11th straight game with a 60-52 victory at Lincoln University. Haley Simental had 16 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 23-2, 12-2 in the MIAA. The UNK men lost to the Blue Tigers 64-61. AJ Jackson had 19 points and six rebounds for the Lopers. UNK is now 14-9, 8-6 in the conference. Both teams will play at Central Missouri on Saturday.

In high school basketball action last night, Grand Island Central upset the St. Cecilia girls 47-37. The Hawkettes struggled against the Crusaders 1-3-1 zone defense, hitting only 21 percent of their shots including 5 of 24 from three point range. It’s the first win for the Crusaders over the Hawkettes since February 3rd of 2011. Makenna Asher had 16 points for St. Cecilia. Rylie Rice had 16 points for the Crusaders.

In other action, the Hastings High girls won their fifth in a row with a 50-41 win over Waverly. Mackenzie Long had 17 points for the Tigers. Adams Central beat Ravenna 52-24. Bryn Lang had 13 points for the Patriots.

In boys play, Grand Island Central Catholic outscored St. Cecilia 34-14 in the second half to claim a 57-27 victory. Brayden Schropp had 11 points for the Hawks. Dei Jengmer scored 18 points for the Crusaders.

In some other games, Hastings High beat Waverly 52-41. Jacob Schroeder had 17 points for the Tigers. Adams Central took care of Ravenna 71-47. Tyler Slechta had 15 points for the Patriots.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball last night, 17th ranked Oregon beat 16th ranked Colorado 68-60 and number 21 Iowa lost to Indiana 89-77.

NASCAR> Joey Logano and William Byron won qualifying races yesterday at the Daytona International Speedway. Daniel Suarez crashed in the first race and will miss the Daytona 500 on Sunday.