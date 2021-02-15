Local Sports 2-15-2021

The Nebraska men’s basketball team broke a 26-game conference losing streak yesterday with a 62-61 win at Penn State. It’s the first conference win for the Huskers since defeating Iowa 76-70 on January 7, 2020. Teddy Allen’s basket with 12 seconds to play ended an eight and a half minute scoring drought for the Huskers and was just his second of two made field goals of the half. Allen led the Huskers with 14 points. Nebraska is now 5-12 on the season, 1-9 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play at Maryland tomorrow beginning at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team lost to 9th ranked Maryland 95-73 yesterday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Ruby Porter scored a career high 19 points for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 9-9 on the season, 7-8 in the conference. They’ll play at Northwestern on Wednesday.

The Nebraska volleyball team is still undefeated. The Huskers beat Rutgers in four games on Saturday. Lauren Stivins had 15 kills and a career high 11 blocks for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 6-0 on the season and will host Minnesota this weekend.

The 19th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team beat 5th ranked Villanova 86-70 on Saturday in Omaha. Marcus Zegarowski scored a season high 25 points for the Jays. Creighton is now 16-5, 12-4 in the conference. They’ll play host to DePaul on Wednesday.

The Rogers State Hillcats closed the first half on a 19-8 run and never looked back in beating Nebraska-Kearney 73-61 on Saturday in Claremore, Oklahoma. Darrian Nebeker had 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Lopers. UNK is now 7-11. They’ll host Central Missouri and Lincoln University this weekend.

The UNK women shot 55 percent from the field to dominate Rogers State 85-52. Elisa Backes scored 18 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 16-2.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team lost to 4th ranked Metro State in four sets on Saturday afternoon in Denver. Anna Squiers had 16 kills and four blocks for the Lopers. UNK is now 1-1 and will begin MIAA play this Sunday in Hays, Kansas with matches against Emporia State and Newman.

The Tri City Storm split a pair of games with Waterloo over the weekend. The Storm dropped the game on Saturday 5-4, but won the game on Sunday 2-0. The Storm will begin an eight game homestand on Friday against the Lincoln Stars.

In the Heartland Hoops Classic on Saturday in Grand Island, Mullen got by Loomis 51-46, St. Paul edged Elkhorn North 47-44, Loganview Scribner-Snyder beat Grand Island Northwest 60-56, Grand island got by Mount Michael 47-40, Auburn defeated BRLD 52-46, Lincoln Pius blew out Grand Island Central Catholic 65-45, Sunrise Christian Academy downed Bellevue West 75-68 and Millard North edged Oak Hill Academy 80-76.

Girls subdistrict basketball tournaments get underway tonight. At the B-7 tournament at Hastings High, the Tigers will play Lexington at 5:30pm followed by McCook againast Holdrege at 7:00pm. At the C1-9 tournament at Hastings St. Cecilia, Minden will play Gibbon at 7:00pm. We’ll have coverage on “The Breeze,’ KLIQ 94.5FM beginning at 6:45pm. B-6 at York, York will play Seward at 5:30pm followed by Aurora against Northwest at 7:15pm. C2-8 at Sutton, Fillmore Central will play Sandy Creek at 6:00pm. C2-10 at Wood River, Blue Hill will take on Southern Valley at 6:00pm. D2-3 at Osceola, Heartland Luthern will play Giltner at 7:00pm.

Hastings High finished second and Adams Central was seventh at the B-1 district wrestling tournament on Saturday. Bennington won the championship. Braiden Kort of Adams Central won the title at 120 pounds. Landon Weidner at 145 pounds and Jett Samuelson at 152 pounds won championships for the Tigers. Hastings High qualified eight wrestlers for state. Adams Central qualified five. The state wrestling tournament begins Wednesday in Omaha.

NASCAR> Michael McDowell survive a multi-car, fiery crash on the final lap last night to win the season opening Daytona 500. Its his first win in 358 Cup starts for McDowell. He was listed as a 100-1 underdog when the race began Sunday afternoon. The race was delayed for almost six hours because of rain. Chase Elliot was second followed by Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.