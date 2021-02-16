Local Sports 2-16-2021

Creighton has moved up five spots to number 14 in the latest AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Jays are 16-5 on the season after their 86-70 win over Villanova on Saturday. They’ll play host to DePaul on Wednesday. The Big Ten has three of the top five teams in the new poll. Gonzaga is ranked number one followed by Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana. Rounding out the top ten are Houston, Virginia, Alabama, Oklahoma and Villanova. Iowa is 11th and Wisconsin is number 21.

UConn has taken over the top spot in the women’s poll. South Carolina is now second followed by Louisville, North Carolina State and Texas A & M.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play at Maryland tonight. It’ll be the first game of two against the Terrapins this week. Nebraska is 5-12 on the season, 1-9 in the Big Ten Conference after Sunday’s 62-61 win over Penn State. Maryland is 11-10, 5-9 in the conference. They are coming off a 72-59 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:00pm.

Nine of Nebraska’s full-time assistant football coaches, as well as head strength coach Zach Duvall have signed contract extensions through the 2022 season. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is the top assistant with salary of 800-thousand dollars per year. Offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick will make 500-thousand. The lowest paid assistant coach is linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, who will make 225-thousand dollars.

When it comes to recent staff additions, defensive analyst Bill Bush will make 36-thousand dollars from Nebraska, but is still getting paid the remainder of his previous deal from LSU since he had a contract with the Tigers reportedly for 457-thousand dollars running through March 31, 2022. Nebraska’s new director of player development, Marcus Castro-Walker will make 92-thousand 500 dollars. New offensive analyst Keanon Lowe is at 40-thousand dollars.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team will play at the College of St. Mary’s tonight. The Broncos are 6-16 on the season, 5-15 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Flames are 2-21, 1-19 in the conference. Hastings beat St. Mary’s 71-62 earlier this season. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm.

Minden beat Gibbon 50-21 last night in the opening round of the Girls C1-9 Sub District Basketball Tournament at St. Cecilia. The Whippets scored the first six points of the game and never trailed. Sarah Hultquist and Sloane Beck scored nine points apiece for Minden, who will play top seeded St. Cecilia tonight at 6:00pm. In the other game, Kearney Catholic will play Adams Central at 7:30pm. We’ll have both games on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

Tonight on Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com, its the D1-8 Sub District Tournament from Kenesaw. Shelton will play Harvard at 6:00pm followed by Silver Lake and Kenesaw at 7:30pm. On ESPN 1460AM and 92.1FM and platteriverpreps.com, it’s the D1-9 Sub District Tournament from Pleasanton. Alma will play Amherst in the first game at 4:00pm this afternoon followed by Axtell and Pleasanton at 5:45pm.

Action in the B-7 Tournament at Hastings High has been postponed until tomorrow night. The Tigers will play Lexington in the first game at 5:30pm followed by McCook and Holdrege at 7:00pm. In the B-6 Tournament at York last night, top seeded York beat Seward 50-37 and Northwest got by Aurora 55-49. C2-8 at Sutton, its was Fillmore Central over Sandy Creek 47-26. C2-10 at Wood River, Blue Hill defeated Southern Valley 47-39.D2-3 at Osceola, Heartland Lutheran edged Giltner 40-32.

NFL> Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday in a Florida hotel room. Police said there were no apparent signs of trauma. Jackson last played in the NFL in 2016 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team with which he spent the final five seasons of his career. He is ranked fourth in franchise history with 43-hundred 26 receiving yards and 10th with 268 receptions.