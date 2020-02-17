Local Sports 2-17-2020

Northwestern scored the final nine points of the game to beat the Nebraska women’s basketball team 60-56 yesterday in Evanston, Illinois. Leigha Brown led the Huskers with 14 points. Kate Cain had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Nebraska is now 16-10 on the season, 6-9 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play at Ohio State on Wednesday.

A decisive 21-5 second half run lifted Wisconsin to an 81-64 victory over the Nebraska men’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon in Lincoln. It’s the tenth straight loss for the Huskers. Haaniff Cheatham led Nebraska with 17 points. The Huskers are now 7-18 on the season, 2-12 in the conference. They’ll play host to Michigan State on Thursday.

The season is over for Nebraska guard Matej Kavas, who injured his hand in the first half of Saturday’s game. Kavas played in 22 games for the Huskers this season as a graduate transfer. He averaged 5.3 points per game. Kavas played his first three seasons at Seattle University.

The Nebraska baseball team went 1-2 against Baylor in their season opening series in Waco. The Huskers will play San Diego, San Diego State and Arizona this weekend in the Tony Gwynn Legacy in San Diego, California.

The Nebraska softball team went 2-2 in the Big 10/ACC Challenge over the weekend. The Huskers are now 5-4 on the season and will play five games in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic this weekend in Palm Springs, California.

Dordt went on a 21-2 second half run to beat the Hastings College men’s basketball team 89-66 on Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa. Bart Hiscock scored 19 points for the Broncos. Hastings is now 13-15 on the season, 6-12 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. They’ll play host to Doane on Wednesday.

After winning their first 26 games of the season, the Hastings College women’s basketball team has lost two straight. The Broncos fell to 9th ranked Dordt 66-64 on Saturday, just three days after losing to 3rd ranked Concordia. Shandra Farmer led the way with 17 points, but missed a shot at the buzzer that would have tied the game. Gabby Grasso had 14 points and five rebounds. Emma Grenfell chipped in with 12 points. Hastings will play Doane on Wednesday.

The Hastings College baseball team went 0-3 over the weekend with games against Friends University and the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. The Broncos are now 1-6 on the season and will play at Sterling College on Tuesday.

Jake Walker scored 25 points to lead the Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team to a 78-74 win over Central Missouri on Saturday in Warrensburg. The Lopers are now 15-9, 9-6 in the MIAA. The UNK women lost to Central Missouri 75-65. Brooke Carlson had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Lopers. UNK is now 23-3, 12-3 in the conference. Both teams will host Rogers State on Thursday.

The Tri City Storm won a pair of games against Madison over the weekend 5-2 and 5-0. The Storm will host the Omaha Lancers on Friday and Saturday.

The Hastings High wrestling team won the district championship for the third year in a row and will be sending 13 wrestlers to the state meet, The Tigers racked up 271 1/2 points in capturing the district title. Blair was second with 148 points. Adams Central was fifth with 102 points. The Patriots qualified four wrestlers for state.

The Hastings High boys basketball team lost to Bancroft Rosalie Lyons Decatur 61-57 on Saturday at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island. Connor Creech had 23 points for the Tigers. In the other games, Falls City Sacred Heart beat Fullerton 47-38, Yutan defeated Elm Creek 67-47, Kearney rolled past Mount Michael 73-50, Auburn beat Ogallala 73-68, Sunrise Christian blasted Bishop Walsh 78-37, IMG Academy got by Millard North 74-69 and Grand Island Senior High beat Grand Island Central Catholic 62-56.

Girls sub district basketball tournaments get underway tonight. At the B-6 tournament at Northwest, Aurora will play Northwest at 6:00pm followed by Hastings High against York at 7:30pm. We’ll have the Hastings game tonight on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 7:15pm. On Power 99 KKPR tonight, it’s the C1-10 Tournament as Minden takes on Gibbon. Tip-off at 6:00pm. Pre-game show is at 5:50pm.

In some other games, Thayer Central will play Sandy Creek at Fairbury, Axtell will play Harvard at Sandy Creek and Giltner will battle Hampton at Grand Island Central Catholic,