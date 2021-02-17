Local Sports 2-17-2021

Nebraska remains number four in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers are 6-0 on the season. Wisconsin is ranked number one followed by Texas, Kentucky, Nebraska and Minnesota. Rounding out the top ten are Baylor, Utah, Penn State, Florida and Washington. Purdue is 11th and Creighton is tied for 20th. Nebraska will host Minnesota this weekend.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team had 13 steals and forced 17 turnovers at Maryland last night, but the strong defensive effort was not enough to overcome a cold shooting night in a 64-50 loss to the Terrapins. The Huskers hit just 33 percent of their field goals in the game, including only 29 percent in the second half, when Nebraska made just 2 of 14 three pointers. Teddy Allen led the Huskers with 18 points and five rebounds. Nebraska is now 5-13 on the season, 1-10 in the Big Ten Conference. The same two teams will play tonight at 6:00pm. We’ll have the game on “The Breeze,’ KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:0opm. It’s the first time since 1976 that Nebraska will play the same opponent on consecutive days.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at Northwestern tonight. The Huskers are 9-9 on the season, 7-8 in the conference. The Cats are 11-4, 9-4 in the league. Nebraska beat Northwestern 65-63 on New Years Eve in Lincoln. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN 1550 KICS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team held on to beat the College of St. Mary’s 59-56 last night in Omaha. The Broncos saw a 12-point halftime lead disappear in the second half, before holding on for the win. Carley Lenners scored a career high 19 points for the Broncos. Allison Bauer had 13 and Taylor Beacom added 11. Hastings is now 7-16 on the season, 6-15 in the conference and will wrap up the season on Saturday by hosting Midland.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team will play at Concordia tonight. The Broncos have been battling some COVID issues and haven’t played in the last 11 days. The Broncos are 6-17 on the season, 2-16 in the conference. The Bulldogs are 15-8, 12-6 in the league. Concordia beat Hastings 86-77 earlier this season in Hastings. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team is ranked 12th and 14th in the latest NCAA Division II top 25 polls. The Lopers are 16-2 on the season and will host Central Missouri on Thursday night.

Hastings St. Cecilia and Kearney Catholic were winners last night in the Girls C1-9 sub district basketball tournament at the Chapman Gym. The Hawkettes outscored Minden 15-1 in the third quarter to post a 55-30 win over the Whippets in the semifinals. Minden went 4-18 from the field in the second half, including 0-10 in the third quarter. Bailey Kissinger had 22 points for the Hawkettes. Sarah Hultquist had 14 points for the Whippets.

Kearney Catholic hit 20 of 24 free throws in the fourth quarter to beat Adams Central 66-58. The Patriots struggled from the field, hitting only 35 percent of their shots, including 2 of 11 from three point range. Ashley Keck hit 14 of 17 free throws and finished with 20 points for the Stars. Jessica Babcock had 20 points for the Patriots. Adams Central is now 14-9 on the season and will wait to see if they’ll qualify for the district championships next week

York won the B-6 sub district tournament last night with a 36-27 win over Northwest. At the C1-8 Tournament at Grand Island Central Catholic, the Crusaders beat Doniphan/Trumbull 42-24 and St. Paul got by Central City 50-46. C2-8 at Sutton, the Fillies beat Fillmore Central 50-35 and Superior got by Thayer Central 59-49. C2-10 at Wood River, the Eagles rolled past Blue Hill 58-37 and Elm Creek downed Overton 40-32. D1-8 at Kenesaw, Shelton blasted Harvard 68-15 and Silver Lake got by Kenesaw 42-37. D2-7 at Franklin, Lawrence Nelson edged Wilcox-Hildreth 39-36 and Franklin beat Red Cloud 35-12. The B-7 sub district tournament will get underway at Hastings High tonight. The Tigers will play Lexington in the first game at 5:30pm followed by McCook and Holdrege at 7:00pm.

In boys regular season basketball last night, Grand Island Central Catholic beat Aquinas Catholic 65-31.