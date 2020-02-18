Local Sports 2-18-2020

Creighton has moved up to number 15 in the latest AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. It’s the highest ranking for the program since the Jays were ranked number seven on January 16th of 2017. Baylor is ranked number one, followed by Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State and Dayton. Rounding out the top ten are Duke, Maryland, Florida State, Penn State and Kentucky.

South Carolina continues to lead the women’s poll followed by Baylor, Oregon, Stanford and Louisville. UConn is ranked number six this week, ending a run of 253 consecutive weeks as one of the top five teams in the Top 25. That historic stretch dated back to Feb. 5, 2007.

Maddie Portwine hit four three pointers and finished with 21 points to lead York to a 51-40 win over Hastings High last night in the semifinals of the B-6 subdistrict tournament in Grand Island. Portwine had 15 points in the first half as the Dukes raced out to a 32-21 halftime lead. Maddie Hilgendorf had 13 points and four rebounds for the Tigers. York is now 17-7 on the season and will play Northwest in the subdistrict final on Thursday. The Vikings took care of Aurora last night 66-45. Hastings is now 13-8 and will play in a district championship game on Saturday.

In some other games last night, Minden beat Gibbon 43-31, Thayer Central defeated Sandy Creek 51-24, Axtell ran past Harvard 51-27 and Hampton beat Giltner 48-42.

Hastings St. Cecilia and Adams Central will begin their post season run tonight. The Hawkettes are the number one seed for the C2-9 subdistrict tournament at Adams Central and will play Doniphan/Trumbull in the opening round at 5:30pm. In the other game, Grand Island Central Catholic will play Blue Hill at 7:00pm. We’ll have the games on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 5:15pm. Also listen at platteriverpreps.com

Adams Central will be the number two seed for the C1-10 Subdistrict tournament at Kearney High School and will play Southern Valley at 7:00pm tonight. In the other game, Kearney Catholic will play Minden at 5:30pm. We’ll have the action on Power 99 beginning with the pre-game show at 5:15pm. Also listen at platteriverpreps.com

In some other games, Superior will play Thayer Central at 5:00pm tonight in Fairbury followed by Sutton and Fillmore Central at 7:00pm. At the D1-9 subdistrict tournament at Sandy Creek, Alma will play Axtell at 6:00pm followed by Kenesaw and Franklin at 7:45pm. At the D2-6 subdistrict tournament at Grand Island Central Catholic, BDS will play Hampton at 6:00pm followed by Nebraska Christian and Lawrence Nelson at 7:45pm.

The Hastings College baseball team will play at Sterling College of Kansas today. The Broncos are 1-6 on the season. First pitch will be at 2:00pm.

RACING> The Daytona 500 ended last night with Denny Hamlin claiming his second straight win and a fiery cash that sent Ryan Newman’s Ford Mustang sliding across the finish line on its roof. Newman sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries in the crash and is being treated at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The crash occured on the race’s final lap when Newman, Hamlin and Ryan Blaney were racing for the lead.

BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 College Basketball last night, 3rd ranked Kansas beat Iowa State 91-71.