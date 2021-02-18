Local Sports 2-18-2021

The Nebraska men’s basketball team lost to Maryland 79-71 last night. The Huskers trailed by only three early in the second half, before the Terrapins used a 13-0 run to pull away. Nebraska was playing its third road game in four days. Teddy Allen led the Huskers with 25 points. Nebraska is now 5-14, 1-11 in the conference. They’ll host Purdue on Saturday. Tip-off will be at 4:30pm.

Kate Cain tied her career high with 22 points as the Nebraska women’s basketball team beat 24th ranked Northwestern 71-64 last night. Cain went 7 for 7 from the floor and also went 8 for 8 from the free throw line. Nebraska is now 10-9, 8-8 in the league. They’ll host Penn State on Sunday. Tip-off will be at 2:00pm.

The Nebraska football team will kickoff off the 2021 season in Champaign, Illinois on August 28th instead of Dublin Ireland. Following extensive consultation with the Irish government, medical authorities and the administrative staffs at Nebraska and Illinois, the two schools have decided to move the game back to the United State because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ron Brown has been named the senior offensive analyst for the Nebraska football team. Brown has been the director of player development for the Huskers. He has been part of the program for the past two decades. It will be his first role on the Nebraska sidelines since 2014. He joins a Nebraska staff that has already added Keanon Lowe as an offensive analyst.

The Nebraska baseball team will play a 44 game, conference only schedule for the 2021 season. With all 44 games counting as conference games, there will be no Big Ten Tournament, which Omaha was slated to host in May. The 13 week schedule consists of five, four-game weekends and eight, three game weekends. Each team is scheduled to play every other conference team at least three times. The Huskers will open the season with two weekends at neutral sites. The first will take place in Round Rock, Texas starting on Friday March 5th for a four game series against Purdue. The following week, Nebraska will play in Minneapolis with two games against Iowa and two games against Ohio State.

Concordia hit 19 three-pointers to beat the Hastings College men’s basketball team 106-73 last night in Seward. The Bulldogs hit 58 percent of their shots in the game, including 46 percent from behind the arc. Mason Hiemstra scored 20 points for the Broncos, Ben Juhl had 18, Dashawn Walker had 17 and Braden Kizer had 10. Hastings is now 6-18 on the season, 2-17 in the conference. They’ll wrap up the season on Saturday by hosting Midland. The women’s game will be at 2:00pm with the men to follow at 4:00pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 1:45pm on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com.

The Nebraska-Kearney basketball teams will play Central Missouri tonight at the Health and Sports Center. The Loper men are 7-11 on the season. The women are 16-2. Game times will be at 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

Nebraska-Kearney football coach Josh Lynn has announced some staff changes. Levi Gallas has been named the team’s new defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. Gallas has been with the program since 2017. He takes over a unit that has been in the MIAA’s top six in scoring defense each of the last two full seasons in 2018 and 2019. In addition, Jake Wallrich has been promoted to assistant head coach and special teams coordinator. He’ll also continue to coach the defensive backs. Wallrich joined the Loper staff prior to the 2015 season.

In girls high school basketball last night, Hastings High beat Lexington 48-37 in the opening round of the B-7 sub district tournament. Mckinsey Long scored nine points for the Tigers. Hastings will play Holdrege in the finals tonight. The Dusters beat McCook 56-42 in the other semifinal game last night.

In the finals of the C1-9 subdistrict tournament tonight, St. Cecilia will play Kearney Catholic. The Hawkettes have already beaten the Stars twice this season, 37-26 and 36-34. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm at the Chapman Gym. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm. In some other games, C1-8 at Central Catholic, the Crusaders will play St. Paul, C2-8 at Sutton, the Fillies will play Superior, C2-10 at Wood River, the Eagles will take on Elm Creek, D1-8 at Kenesaw, It’ll be Shelton and Silver Lake. We’ll have coverage on Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com beginning at 6:45pm. At the D2-7 sub district in Franklin, the Flyers will play Lawrence Nelson.

At the state wrestling tournament in Omaha, Millard South leads Class A with 103 points. North Platte and Papillion LaVista are tied for second with 65. Grand Island is fourth and Kearney is 7th. Plainview leads Class D with 57 points. Elkhorn Valley is second with 40.5. Southwest is third with 37. Kenesaw is 20th with 16 points. Classes B and C will begin competition on Friday.