Local Sports 2-19-2020

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at Ohio State tonight. The Huskers are 16-10 on the season, 6-9 in the Big Ten Conference after Sunday’s 60-56 loss to Northwestern. The Buckeyes are 16-9, 9-5 in the league. Nebraska lost to Ohio State 80-74 earlier this year in Lincoln. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

Nebraska has hired an analyst to help with special teams. Jonathan Rutledge will come to Lincoln after spending the last two years at Auburn in a similar role. He has also worked at Missouri, North Carolina and Memphis. Auburn had the 36th most efficient special teams last season, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. The Nebraska special teams was ranked 120th in 2019.

The Nebraska spring football game will kickoff at 1:00pm at Memorial Stadium and will be televised on BTN. This will be the third straight year the spring game will be televised on the conference’s network. Nebraska drew 85, 946 fans for the 2019 spring game, marking the second straight year Nebraska led the nation in spring game attendance.

The Hastings College basketball teams will host Doane tonight at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Bronco men will be looking to break a five game losing streak. Hastings is 13-15 on the season, 6-12 in the conference. The women will be looking to snap a two game losing streak after winning their first 26 games of the season. The women’s game will be at 6:00pm with the men to follow at 8:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

The Hastings College baseball team lost to Sterling College of Kansas 7-4 yesterday. Chad Uhing was the losing pitcher. He went 6 2/3 innings and gave up four runs and five hits. Uhing struck out five and walked one. Grant Thomas had three hits and three rbi’s. Hastings is now 1-7 on the season and will play four games at Friends University this weekend.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference is adding men’s volleyball as an official conference sport starting in 2020-21. Ottawa University of Ottawa, Kansas will be joining the conference as an affiliate member in men’s volleyball. Hastings College will be starting a men’s volleyball program next year. Other conference members will include Briar Cliff, Dordt, Morningside and Jamestown.

In girls high school basketball last night, Hastings St. Cecilia scored the first 18 points of the game and went on to beat Doniphan/Trumbull 63-11 in the C2-9 sub district tournament. Tori Thomas had 15 points for the Hawkettes. In the other game, Grand Island Central Catholic held Blue Hill to just four field goals in a 43-17 win. Rylie Rice had 18 points for the Crusaders.

At the C1-10 subdistrict tournament at Kearney High School, Kearney Catholic beat Minden 48-37 and Adams Central rolled past Southern Valley 35-17. Libby Trausch and Jessica Babcock had nine points apiece for the Patriots.

In some other games, Northwest won the B-6 sudistrict tournament with a 65-39 win over York. At the C2-8 subdistrict tournament in Fairbury, Superior beat Thayer Central 55-26 and Fillmore Central defeated Sutton 50-32. At the D1-9 subdistrict tournament at Sandy Creek, Alma beat Axtell 56-40 and Franklin got by Kenesaw 31-24. At the D2-6 subdistrict tournament at Grand Island Central Catholic, BDS beat Hampton 55-24 and Lawrence Nelson got by Nebraska Christian 48-36.