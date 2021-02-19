Local Sports 2-19-2021

The 4th ranked Nebraska volleyball team will play 5th ranked Minnesota tonight at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers are 6-0 on the season. The Golden Gophers are 8-0. The two teams met once last year with the Huskers picking up a five set win in Minneapolis. First serve will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,’ KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 7:30pm.

The Nebraska basketball teams will also be in action this weekend. The men will host Purdue tomorrow beginning at 3:30pm on “The Breeze.” The women will play Penn State on Sunday beginning at 1:45pm on 1230AM KHAS.

Creighton volleyball matches this weekend and next weekend have been postponed. The matches against Marquette this weekend and Xavier next weekend were postponed due to COVID issues and contact tracing within the Creighton program. The Jays are currently 4-2 on the season and are tied for 20th in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll.

The Hastings College basketball teams will close out the season tomorrow against Midland. The Warriors swept two games earlier this season in Fremont. The women won 82-78 while the men posted an 83-66 victory. The women’s game will be at 2:00pm with the men to follow at 4:00pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 1:45pm on 1230AM KHAS.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team jumped out to a 12-5 lead and never looked back in a 74-51 win over Central Missouri last night at the Health and Sports Center. Darrion Nebeker scored 15 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 8-11. The Nebraska-Kearney women lost to Central Missouri 70-66. The Lopers were outscored 16-5 in the second quarter. Elisa Backes had 18 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 16-3 and will play Lincoln University on Saturday.

The Hastings High and St. Cecilia girls basketball teams have advanced to district championship games. The Tigers won the B-7 sub district tournament last night with a 51-41 win over Holdrege. KK Laux had 15 points for the Tigers. Dacey Sealey and Mckinsey Long had 13 points apiece. Hastings will be the number 15 seed in the round of 16 and will play at Elkhorn North on Saturday in the district championship.

St. Cecilia outscored Kearney Catholic 18-3 in the fourth quarter last night to post a 40-25 win over the Stars in the C1-9 sub district championship. The Stars hit only 1 of 8 shots in the final period and had five turnovers. The Hawkettes went 11 of 11 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. They were 14 of 14 in the second half and finished 18 of 21 for the game. Bailey Kissinger and Katherine Hamburger scored 14 points apiece for the Hawkettes. Olivia Nore scored 9 points for the Stars, who finished the season 10-14. St. Cecilia is now 21-2 and will play in the district championship next Friday.

In some other games last night, Grand Island Central Catholic won the C1-8 championship with a 38-30 win over St. Paul. C2-8 at Sutton, Sutton beat Superior 52-44. C2-10 at Wood River, the top seeded Eagles beat Elm Creek 53-45, D1-8 at Kenesaw, Shelton got by Silver Lake 39-37, D2-7 at Franklin, Lawrence Nelson upset Franklin 32-30 in overtime.

We’ll have boys basketball tonight as Hastings St. Cecilia will close out the regular season at Centura. Pre-game show begins at 6:45pm on 1230AM KHAS. Adams Central will wrap up the regular season at Kearney Catholic. Pre-game show will be at 6:45pm on ESPN 1550 KICS and on our new signal at 92.7FM.

Millard South and Plainview won state wrestling championships last night. Grand Island was third in Class A. Kearney was sixth. Doniphan/Trumbull finished 19th in Class D. Superior tied for 24th. Classes B and C will begin competition today.

Fonner Park will begin another season of live horse racing today. First race post time will be at 1:30pm.

NFL> The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade star quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second round pick that could turn into a first rounder. The Eagles will receive the 85th overall pick in this year’s draft and the conditional second rounder, that could become a first round pick in 2022 based on Wentz’s playing time. Wentz is one of only six quarterbacks in NFL history to record 20-plus passing touchdowns and 10 o fewer interceptions in three straight seasons.