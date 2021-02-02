Local Sports 2-2-2021

Creighton has moved up two spots to number 15 in this weeks AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Jays are 13-4 on the season after Saturday’s 69-62 win over DePaul. They’ll play host to Georgetown on Wednesday. Gonzaga is still ranked number one followed by Baylor, Villanova, Michigan and Houston. Rounding out the top ten are Texas Tech, Ohio State, Iowa, Oklahoma and Alabama. Illinois is 12th, Wisconsin is 19th and Purdue is number 24.

Louisville is ranked number one in the women’s poll. However the Cardinals were beaten last night by 4th ranked North Carolina State 74-60. South Carolina is second, UConn is third and UCLA is fifth.

Matt Lubick is staying in Lincoln. The Nebraska offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach reportedly interviewed for the head coaching job at Montana State on Saturday, but decided to stay in Lincoln. Lubick would have had to take a sizable pay cut from his 500-thousand dollar salary to move to Bozeman. Former head coach Jeff Choate was making 206-thousand dollars per year with other incentives to push his salary above 300-thousand dollars, before leaving to become the co-defensive coordinator at Texas. Former Nebraska and Oregon State head coach Mike Riley was also interested in the job, but told the Omaha World Herald he isn’t a candidate.

Spencer Schwellenbach received third team Preseason All-America accolades from Baseball America yesterday. The honor comes one week after Schwellenbach claimed a spot on D1Baseball’s Preseason All America second team. In two seasons at Nebraska, Schwellenbach has batted .281 with 62 hits, seven doubles, six home runs, 39 runs scored and 27 RBI’s.

Nebraska softball player Tristen Edwards was named a third team preseason All-American yesterday by Justin’s World of Softball. Edwards hit .434 in 23 games last spring before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nebraska softball team claimed two of the three Big Ten preseason player of the year accolades from D1Softball on Monday. Nebraska outfielder Tristan Edwards was tabbed the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and freshman pitcher/utility player Caitlynn Neal was selected as the preseason newcomer of the year. Neal posted a 23-2 record with a 0.71 ERA in her prep career with a .613 batting average with 17 homers and 68 RBI’s.

In the Lou Platte Conference basketball tournament last night, the Wood River boys beat Ord 46-33. The Eagles will play top seeded St. Paul tonight. In the other games, Arcadia/Loup City is at Gibbon, Centura is at Central City and Ravenna plays at Doniphan/Trumbull.

In the Twin Valley Conference Tournament, the Blue Hill boys beat Deshler 42-36, Lawrence Nelson upset Kenesaw 40-38 and Silver Lake beat Franklin 43-33. The girls quarterfinal round will take place tonight. Harvard will play Shelton and Kenesaw will take on Franklin in Shelton. At Silver Lake tonight, its Blue Hill against Lawrence Nelson and Silver Lake against Deshler.

Adams Central will play at Hastings St. Cecilia tonight. The St. Cecilia girls are 14-2 against the Patriots since 2003. The Adams Central boys have won the last two seasons by scores of 63-21 and 47-22. The girls game is at 6:00pm with the boys to follow at 7:30pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

Also tonight, the Hastings High boys and girls will play at Northwest. Gametimes will be at 5:30pm and 7:00pm.

NFL> The Kansas City Chiefs have placed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and backup center Daniel Kilgore on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to close contact. The two could still play in the Super Bowl on Sunday against Tampa Bay if they have five consecutive days of negative tests. Robinson had a career high 45 receptions for 466 yards and three touchdowns this season. Kilgore appeared in seven games, including four starts for the Chiefs this season.

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has been named the head football coach at Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas. Witten passed on several NFL and major college football opportunities as an assistant coach to opt to coach at the school his children attend. He joins former Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, who retired after a 17-year career, in moving from the NFL to high school. Rivers will coach at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama.