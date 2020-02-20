Local Sports 2-20-2020

The Nebraska women’s basketball team opened the game 0 for 16 from three point range on the road and was unable to recover in a 65-52 loss at Ohio State last night. Kate Cain led the Huskers with 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Nebraska is now 16-11 on the season, 6-10 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play host to Illinois on Saturday. Tip-off will be at 2:00pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will be looking to break a ten game losing streak when they host Michigan State tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers have not won since beating Iowa 76-70 on January 7th. The Spartans come to Lincoln with a record of 17-9. They are 9-6 in the conference. Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg will see a familiar face on the opposite sideline, as his son Jack is a sophomore guard at Michigan State. He has played in 12 games this year, totaling 15 points and 10 assists. Tip-off will be at 7:30pm. We’ll have the game on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:04pm.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team was able to end a five game losing streak with an 84-74 win over Doane last night at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos fell behind by 13 points in the first half, but battled back to take the lead 59-56 with just over ten minutes to play. Logan Cale hit eight three pointers and finished with a career high 24 points. Hastings is now 14-15 on the season, 7-12 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. They’ll play Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday.

After suffering losses to Concordia and Dordt last week, the Hastings College women’s basketball team got back on track with a 95-59 win over Doane. The Broncos hit 50.7 percent of their field goals in the game, including 5 of 21 from three point range. Kaitlyn Schmit led the way with 15 points. Hastings is now 27-2, 19-2 in the conference. They’ll also play host to Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday.

Hastings College athletic director B.J. Pumroy has named Cara Romeike the head coach of the women’s wrestling team. Romeike is currently the head girls wrestling coach at Cyprus High School in South Jordan, Utah. She wrestled collegiately at the University of Jamestown. Hastings College will be starting a women’s wrestling program this fall.

The Hastings College volleyball team has signed two players to play for the Broncos this fall. Kamri Adler of Hastings High played for Central Community College in Columbus last year. She played in 38 matches recording 664 digs while also picking up 25 service aces. The Broncos have also signed Kailey Bruha of Ord. She finished her senior year with 180 kills while hitting .152. She finished her high school career with 246 kills along with 143 digs.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held this Friday and Saturday in Mitchell, South Dakota. The Concordia women and the Doane men are the defending champions. The GPAC Wrestling Championships will be held this weekend in Sioux City. Morningside is the defending GPAC Tournament Champion. Concordia won the 2020 GPAC Duals Championship.

The state high school wrestling tournament gets underway in Omaha today. Classes B and C will be in the first session starting at 9:30am. Classes A and D will be in the second session beginning at 4:00pm. We’ll have live reports throughout the day.

The Class B girls district basketball pairings have been set. Hastings High will play at Platteview on Saturday with a chance to qualify for the state tournament. Hastings is 13-8 on the season. The Trojans are 15-8. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm in Paltteview. In the other games, Waverly is at Crete, Holdrege is at Beatrice, Omaha Skutt is at Bennington, Northwest will host Omaha Mercy, Blair is at Sidney, Omaha Gross is at Scottsbluff and York will play host to Norris.

Girls subdistrict finals are set for tonight. St. Cecilia will play Grand Island Central Catholic at Adams Central. The Crusaders beat the Hawkettes to end the regular season 47-37. Tip-off wil lbe at 6:30pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:15pm.

Adams Central will play Kearney Catholic in the finals of the C1-10 subdistrict in Kearney. The Patriots beat the Stars 56-41 earlier this month. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on Power 99 KKPR 98.9FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

In some other games, Superior will play Fillmore Central in Fairbury, Alma will take on Franklin at Sandy Creek and BDS will battle Lawrence Nelson at Grand Island Central Catholic.

NASCAR> Ryan Newman was released from a Florida hospital yesterday, about 42 hours after his frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. The 42 year old Indiana native was taken by ambulance in serious condition following the crash. It’s not known when Newman will return to racing. Xfinity series driver Ross Chastain will pilot the number six Ford this weekend in Las Vegas.