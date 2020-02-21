Local Sports 2-21-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team lost to Michigan State 86-65 last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It’s the 11th straight loss for the Huskers. Nebraska was within 39-36 at the break, but missed 9 of their first 11 shots to start the second half. The Huskers finished 9 for 32 from the field and 3 for 18 from three point range over the final 20 minutes. Dachon Burke had 21 points for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 7-19 on the season, 2-13 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play at Illinois on Monday.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will complete its 2019-2020 regular season home schedule with a game against Illinois tomorrow at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 16-11 on the season, 6-10 in the conference after Wednesday’s 65-52 loss to Ohio State. The Illini are 11-15, 2-13 in the league. Tip-off will be at 2:00pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 1:45pm.

The Nebraska baseball team will play in the Tony Gwynn Legacy in San Diego, California this weekend. The Huskers went 1-2 in their season opening series with Baylor last weekend. Nebraska will play San Diego tonight, San Diego State tomorrow night and Arizona on Sunday. Tonight’s game gets underway at 8:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 7:30pm.

The Nebraska softball team is in Cathedral City, California for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic this weekend. The Huskers are 5-4 on the season and will have games against Washington, Oklahoma, BYU, California and Florida this weekend.

The Hastings College basketball team will wrap up the regular season tomorrow with games against Dakota Wesleyan at Lynn Farrell Arena. The women’s game is at 2:00pm with the men to follow at 4:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 1:45pm on 1230AM KHAS. The baseball team will play four games against Friends University in Wichita. The softball team will play a doubleheader against Bethel College tomorrow in North Newton, Kansas.

Hastings St. Cecilia won the Girls C2-9 subdistrict basketball tournament last night with a 52-33 win over Grand Island Central Catholic. Natalie Kissinger hit five three pointers and finished with 15 points for the Hawkettes. Adams Central won the C1-10 subdistrict by knocking off Kearney Catholic 42-32. Jessica Babcock had 16 points for the Patriots.

In some other games, Superior rolled past Fillmore Central 72-41 to claim the C2-8 crown in Fairbury. D1-9 at Sandy Creek, Alma got by Franklin 38-32. D2-6 at Grand Island Central Catholic, Lawrence Nelson edged Bruning Davenport Shickley 59-54.

Hastings High leads the Class B team race after the first day of the state wrestling tournament in Omaha. The Tigers have 64 points. Gering is second with 46.5. Damen Pape’s quarterfinal pin of Jay Ballard from Boys Town was the 50th win of the season for Pape and the 200th of his career. Hastings will have six wrestlers in the semifinals. Millard South leads Class A. David City is the leader in Class C. Plainview is leading in Class D.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team beat Northeastern State 82-64 last night. Brooke Carlson had 21 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 24-3, 13-3 in the MIAA. The UNK men lost to Northeastern State 75-64. Morgan Soucie had 20 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 15-10, 9-7 in the league. Both teams will host Rogers State on Saturday.

. .