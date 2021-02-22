Local Sports 2-22-2021

Isabelle Bourne tied her career high with 22 points and also pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to an 87-72 win over Penn State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. With the victory, the Huskers improve to 11-9 on the season, 9-8 in the Big Ten. They’ll play at Minnesota on Wednesday.

Purdue used a 19-4 second half run to beat the Nebraska men’s basketball team 76-58 on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Shamiel Stevenson led the Huskers with 10 points off the bench. Nebraska is now 5-15 on the season, 1-12 in the league. Nebraska will host Penn State on Tuesday. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities 1550AM and 92.7 beginning with the pre-game show at 6:00pm.

The Nebraska volleyball team split their two matches with Minnesota over the weekend. The Huskers are now 7-1 on the season and will play at Wisconsin this weekend.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team outscored Midland 26-5 in the second quarter and went on to beat the Warriors 81-56 on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos then scored 35 points in the third quarter and led 75-39 going into the final period. Kaitlyn Schmit led the way with 20 points. Hastings finishes the season 8-16, 7-15 in the conference.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team lost to Midland 85-63. The Warriors hit 14 three-pointers in the game. Dashawn Walker had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Broncos. Hastings finishes the season 6-19, 2-18 in the conference.

Pairings are set for the GPAC Post Season Basketball Tournament that gets underway on Wednesday. On the women’s side, Jamestown will play at Morningside, Dordt is at Briar Cliff, Northwestern will host Midland and Dakota Wesleyan is at Concordia. On the men’s side Mount Marty will play at Morningside, Concordia is at Dakota Wesleyan, Jamestown will host Dordt and Briar Cliff is at Northwestern.

The Hastings College women were second and the men were ninth in the GPAC Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa. Concordia won the women’s championship and Dordt took the men’s crown.

Morningside won the GPAC Wrestling Championship on Saturday in Fremont. Hastings was fourth.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team beat Lincoln University 79-57 on Saturday at the Health and Sports Center. Brooke Carlson had 20 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 17-3 and will play at Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western State this weekend.

The Nebraska-Kearney men lost to Lincoln University 68-65 when the Blue Tigers hit a three pointer with six-tenths of a second remaining. Darrian Nebeker had 16 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 8-12 on the season.

The 16th ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team swept Newman University and Emporia State yesterday in Hays, Kansas. The Lopers are now 3-1 and will play Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma Baptist this weekend in Wichita.

The Tri City Storm went 1-2 over the weekend. The Storm beat Lincoln 4-1 on Friday, but lost to Sioux Falls 5-4 on Saturday and 4-2 on Sunday. The Storm will host Fargo on Saturday.

Landon Weidner of Hastings High was the state runner up at 145 pounds at the State Wrestling Tournament in Omaha on Saturday. Weidner lost to Trevor Kluck of Aurora in the championship match. Hastings finished in fourth place in the team race with 90.5 points. Gering won Class B with 116.5. Central City was the champion in Class C. Joe Hinrichs of Sutton became the schools first two time state champion when he won the title at 160 pounds. He finished his high school career with a record of 171-19. He was 47-1 this year.

NBA> The Minnesota Timberwolves have fired head coach Ryan Sanders. The T-Wolves are an NBA worst 7-24 this season. Sanders was 43-94 in two plus seasons with Minnesota. He’s expected to be replaced by Toronto Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch.

NASCAR> Christopher Bell won on the road course at Daytona yesterday for his first career Cup victory. Joey Logano was second followed by Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski.