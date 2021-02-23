Local Sports 2-23-2021

Gonzaga continues to lead the AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Zags are 22-0 on the season. Baylor is second followed by Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois. Rounding out the top ten are Alabama, Oklahoma, Villanova, Iowa and West Virginia. Wisconsin is number 23. Creighton is up one spot to number 13

Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey is transferring to Louisville. McCaffrey just completed his redshirt freshman season with the Huskers. He played in eight games and completed 36 of 76 passes for 466 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 364 yards and three scores. Louisville returns starting quarterback Malik Cunningham, along with Evan Conley. Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts has also transferred to Louisville, but is making a position switch to wide receiver.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will host Penn State tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 5-15 on the season, 1-12 in the Big Ten after Saturday’s 75-58 loss to Purdue. The Nittany Lions are 7-12, 4-11 in the league. Nebraska beat Penn State 62-61 on February 14th. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri-Cites 1550AM and 92.7FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:00pm.

Isabelle Bourne of Nebraska has been named the Big Ten Conference’s Player of the Week. Bourne averaged 21.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 blocks in a pair of games last week. Nebraska is 11-9 on the season, 9-8 in the conference. They’ll play at Minnesota on Wednesday.

The Hastings College baseball team will open the season today with a doubleheader at Sterling College in Kansas. The Broncos were 5-12 last year, 1-1 in the conference when the season was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Game times will be at 12:00pm and 2:30pm.

The Hastings College softball team will play at Bethel College today. The Broncos are 0-2 on the season after dropping a pair of games to Ottawa earlier this month.

The Nebraska-Kearney softball team picked up a pair of wins yesterday in Oklahoma. The Lopers beat Colorado Christian 11-7 and Southern Nazarene 2-1. UNK is now 4-6 and is scheduled to play in Springfield, Missouri this weekend.

Jarrett Synek rebounded a missed three point field goal attempt and hit a field goal at the buzzer to give Hastings High a 43-41 win over McCook in the B-7 Sub-District Tournament last night. McCook had a five point lead with just over 2 1/2 minutes to go. Brennan Witte led the Tigers with 21 points. Hastings is now 9-11 on the season and will play Northwest in the finals tonight. The Vikings beat Lexington last night 53-36. Northwest beat Hastings 63-56 earlier this month. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

Adams Central and St. Cecilia will begin post-season play tonight. The Patriots will play Fillmore Central at 5:30pm at the Patriots Gym. The Hawks will battle Sandy Creek at 7:30pm in Sutton.

In other games last night, at the B-6 sub-district tournament at Aurora, the Huskies got by York 45-43 and Seward beat Crete in overtime 72-70. C1-11 at Kearney Catholic, Holdrege beat Gothenburg 49-30. D1-6 at Davenport, Thayer Central beat Lawrence Nelson 58-43. D1-7 at Kenesaw, Harvard got by Franklin in overtime 53-50. The Cardinals will play top seeded Kenesaw tonight at 6:00pm followed by Blue Hill against Shelton at 7:30pm. We’ll have the action on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm. At the D2-7 sub district tournament in Giltner last night, Red Cloud got by Hampton 41-35. On Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com tonight, it’s the D2-8 sub district tournament. Loomis will play Wilcox Hildreth in the first game at 6:00pm followed by Pleasanton and SEM at 7:30pm.

In girl’s high school basketball, Omaha South beat Grand Island 44-41 in the A-1 Tournament. The Islanders finish the season 1-19.