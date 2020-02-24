Local Sports 2-24-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will be looking to break an 11 game losing streak when they play at Illinois tonight. The Huskers are 7-19 on the season, 2-13 in the Big Ten Conference after their 86-65 loss to Michigan State last Thursday. The Fighting Illini are 17-9, 9-6 in the conference. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN 1550 KICS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:04pm.

Sophomore Leigha Brown scored 17 of her game high 22 points in the first half to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to an 80-58 win over Illinois on Saturday. The Huskers shot a season best 51.7 percent from the field including 13 of 27 from three point range. Nebraska is now 17-11 on the season, 7-10 in the conference. They’ll play at Indiana on Thursday.

The Nebraska baseball team dropped three games at the Tony Gwynn Legacy over the weekend in San Diego. The Huskers are now 1-5 on the season and will play three games against Arizona State this weekend. The softball team went 1-4 in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California over the weekend. The Huskers are now 6-8 on the season and will play in the Mizzou Tournament this weekend.

Former Hastings College and Nebraska assistant coach Ross Els is on the move. Els has reportedly been hired as the special teams coach at Michigan State for new head coach Mel Tucker. Els has spent the last three years as the inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Colorado. Els spent six seasons at Hastings College, including the last four as the head coach.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team made it back to back wins to help secure a spot in the GPAC Conference Tournament with a 70-62 victory over 9th ranked Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon at Lynn Farrell Arena. It’s the first home win over the Tigers since January of 2016. Mason Hiemstra scored a career high 27 points for the Broncos. This is the second time Hiemstra set a career high against the Tigers. He scored 24 points in a game at the Corn Palace earlier this year. Hastings is now 15-15 on the season and will play at Morningside in the first round of the conference tournament on Wednesday. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 7:45pm. In the other games, Northwestern is at Concordia, Dordt will play host to Mount Marty and Jamestown is at Dakota Wesleyan.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team finished the regular season with an 80-52 victory over Dakota Wesleyan. Emma Grenfell led the way with 15 points, Shandra Farmer and Sophia Pankratz had 13 points apiece. Hastings is now 20-2 on the season and will host Jamestown in the first round of the Conference Tournament on Wednesday. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. In the other games Midland is at Concordia, Dordt will play host to Dakota Wesleyan and Northwestern is at Morningside.

The Hastings College baseball team dropped dropped two games to Friends University over the weekend, 3-2 in ten innings and 8-0. The Broncos are now 1-9 on the season and will be off until March 4th when they play at Kansas Wesleyan.

The Hastings College softball team won two games against Bethel College on Saturday, 7-5 and 8-2. The Broncos are now 3-1 will play at Kansas Wesleyan on Friday and at Bethany College on Saturday.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team beat Rogers State 74-59 on Saturday at the Health and Sports Center. Brooke Carlson had 21 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 25-3, 14-3 in the MIAA. They’ll play at Newman University on Thursday.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team lost to Rogers State 78-66. Jake Walker had 19 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 15-11, 9-8 in the conference. They’ll also play at Newman University on Thursday.

Concordia won the GPAC Wrestling Championship on Saturday in Sioux City. The Bulldogs finished with 163.5 points. Briar Cliff was second with 122.5. Hastings was fifth with 86.5. The GPAC Indoor Track and Field Championships were held in Mitchell, South Dakota. Concordia won the women’s championship. Doane took the men’s title. The Hastings College men and women finished fourth.

Boys subdistrict basketball tournaments begin tonight. St. Cecilia will play Superior at Adams Central. Tip-off will be at 6:30pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 6:15pm. Hastings High will host McCook beginning at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230 KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm. Adams Central begins subdistrict play tomorrow night against Fillmore Central. .

The season is over for the Hastings High girls basketball team. The Tigers dropped a 38-30 decision to Platteview on Saturday in the B-8 District Final. The Tigers end the season 13-9. The other district winners included Crete, Beatrice, Bennington, Northwest, Sidney, Scottsbluff and Norris.

Hastings High won the Class B team championship at the State High School Wrestling Tournament in Omaha. It’s the first title for the Tigers since 1988. Damon Pape won his second straight individual championship at 182 pounds. The other winners included Millard South, David City and Plainview.