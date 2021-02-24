Local Sports 2-24-2021

Teddy Allen scored a career high 41 points last night but the Nebraska men’s basketball team lost to Penn State 86-83 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Allen was 16 of 24 from the field with six three pointers. His 41 points was one shy of the school record set by Eric Piatkowski. He tied school marks for points in a home game and most field goals made, while his 28 first half points broke Nebraska’s single half record. Nebraska is now 5-16 on the season, 1-13 in the conference. They’ll play at Illinois on Thursday. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities 1550AM and 92.7FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at Minnesota tonight. The Huskers are 11-9 on the season, 9-8 in the conference after their 82-72 win over Penn State on Sunday. The Golden Gophers are 7-11, 6-10 in the league. Minnesota beat Nebraska 76-71 last month in Lincoln. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

The Hastings College baseball team opened the season by dropping a pair of games to Sterling College yesterday, 27-12 and 6-4. Race Traynor took the loss for Hastings in the first game. Cole Staab had three hits and two RBI’s. Devin Wagoner went the distance in the second game throwing six innings while allowing five earned runs and striking out nine. Hastings is now 0-2 on the season and will play at Ottawa on Saturday.

The Hastings College softball team split a pair of games with Bethel College yesterday in North Newton, Kansas. The Broncos won the first game 7-3, but dropped the second game 3-2. In the two games, Julia Reimer was 5 for 7 at the plate with two RBI’s and two runs scored. Hastings is now 1-3 on the season and will play at Kansas Wesleyan on Thursday.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team continues to be ranked in the NCAA Division II poll. The Lopers are 14th this week in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Poll and 28th in the D2 Sports Information Directors of America rankings. UNK is 17-3 on the season and will play Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western State this week.

The GPAC Post Season Basketball Tournaments get underway tonight. On the men’s side, Dordt will play at Jamestown, Concordia is at Dakota Wesleyan, Morningside will host Mount Marty and Briar Cliff is at Northwestern. In women’s basketball, Midland is at Northwestern, Jamestown is at Morningside, Concordia will host Dakota Wesleyan and Dordt is at Briar Cliff. The semifinals are set for Saturday.

In boys high school basketball action last night, Grand Island Northwest outscored Hastings High 18-4 in the third quarter and went on to beat the Tigers 56-40 in the championship game of the B-7 sub district tournament. Hastings High hit only 1 of 9 shots in the third quarter. Brennan Witte had 15 points. Hastings will end the season 9-12. Northwest is now 15-6. They’ll play in the district final on Saturday.

Adams Central opened up the C1-9 sub district tournament with a 74-24 pounding of Fillmore Central. The Patriots hit 18 three pointers in the game. Cam Foster had 18 points. Adams Central will play Gibbon tomorrow night. The Buffalo’s beat Wood River last night 49-42.

It’ll be Hastings St. Cecilia and Sutton in the finals of the C2-7 sub-district tournament. The Hawks beat Sandy Creek last night 63-55. Hayden Demuth had 17 points. In the other game, Sutton blew out Superior 64-36.

In some other games, Aurora beat Seward 53-46 in overtime in the B-6 final. C1-11 at Kearney Catholic, the Stars blasted Holdrege 81-33 while Cozad got by Minden 59-51. C2-8 at Grand Island Central Catholic, the Crusaders mauled Heartland 67-13 and Centennial got by Doniphan/Trumbull 59-51. D1-6 at Davenport, Bruning Davenport Shickley beat Thayer Central 55-36 and Deshler surprised McCool Junction 50-43. D1-7 at Kenesaw, the Blue Devils beat Harvard 52-40 and Blue Hill got by Shelton in overtime 43-42. D2-7 at Giltner, Silver Lake beat Red Cloud 37-19 and Heartland Lutheran knocked off Giltner 43-32.