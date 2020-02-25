Local Sports 2-25-2020

Creighton is ranked number ten in the latest AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. It’s the highest ranking for the Jays since January 16, 2017. Kansas is ranked number one after their win over Baylor last week. The Bears slip to number two followed by Gonzaga, Dayton and San Diego State. Rounding out the top ten are Florida State, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland and Creighton.

South Carolina leads the women’s poll. Baylor is second followed by Oregon, Stanford and Louisville. Rounding out the top ten are UConn, Maryland, North Carolina State, UCLA and Mississippi State.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team notched its first 20-loss season in the program’s history last night with a 71-59 loss to Illinois. The game was tied twice, but Nebraska never had the lead in recording their 12th straight loss. Haaniff Cheatham scored a team high 14 points for the Huskers. Dachon Burke added 13. Starting point guard Cam Mack didn’t make the trip due to an illness. Nebraska is now 7-20 on the season, 2-14 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play host to 23rd ranked Ohio State on Thursday.

The 6th ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team will host the 2020 NCAA Super Region Vi Championships this Saturday at the Health and Sports Center. The 10-team, double elimination tournament begins at 10:00am with the finals set for 5:00pm. The top three finishers in each of the 10 weight classes advance to the NCAA Division II Championships March 13-14 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Hastings High boys basketball team beat McCook 76-46 last night in the opening round of the B-7 subdistrict tournament. The Tigers hit 51 percent of their field goals in the game, including 10 of 21 from three point range. Jake Schroeder had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Tigers. Hastings is now 19-3 on the season and will play Lexington in the finals tonight. The Minutemen beat Northwest last night 76-51. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

Hastings St. Cecilia beat Superior 55-31 last night in the opening round of the C2-9 subdistrict tournament at Adams Central. Paul Fago had 23 points for the Hawks. St. Cecilia is now 11-12 on the season and will play top seeded Sutton at 5:30pm this afternoon. At 7:00pm, Sandy Creek will play Doniphan/Trumbull. We’ll have the games on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:15pm.

Adams Central opens play tonight at the C1-8 subdistrict tournament at Grand Island Central Catholic against Fillmore Central. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. In the other game, Central City will play St. Paul at 7:45pm.

In some other games last night, at the C1-9 subdistrict tournament at Kearney High School, Wood River beat Minden 51-44, C2-8 at Ord, Arcadia Loup City knocked off Palmer 65-57, D1-7 at Fillmore Central, Thayer Central got by Blue Hill 41-33, D1-8 at Kearney Catholic, Kenesaw edged Franklin 42-37, D2-7 at Centura, Hampton beat Elba 55-37.

The season is over for the Grand Island girls basketball team. The Islanders lost to Omaha Benson 62-32 last night in the A-3 District Tournament in Omaha. Grand Island ends the season 2-20. Kearney beat Omaha North 61-21 in the opening round of the A-1 District Tournament. The Bearcats will play Lincoln Pius tonight at 6:30pm in Lincoln.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball last night, top ranked Kansas rolled past Oklahoma State 83-58, 6th ranked Florida State beat 11th ranked Louisville 82-67 and 20th ranked West Virginia lost to Texas 67-57.