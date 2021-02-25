Local Sports 2-25-2021

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play at 5th ranked Illinois tonight. The Huskers are 5-16 on the season, 1-13 in the conference after an 86-83 loss to Penn State on Tuesday. The Fighting Illini had their seven game winning streak snapped on Tuesday with an 81-72 loss to Michigan State. They are 16-6 on the season, 12-4 in the league. They beat Nebraska 77-72 in overtime on February 12th. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities 1550AM and 92.7FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team lost to Minnesota 73-63 last night. Sam Haiby had 22 points for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 11-10 on the season, 9-9 in the Big Ten. They’ll host Michigan State on Saturday. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm.

Skyler Good has been named the interim men’s and women’s golf coach at Hastings College. Good is a recent graduate of Hastings College who played on the men’s golf team for four years where he spent three of those seasons in the top five on the varsity team. He takes over for Craig Marsh, who left in December to take a job as the head women’s golf coach at Black Hills State.

The Hastings College softball team will play at Kansas Wesleyan this afternoon. The Broncos are 1-3 on the season. Action gets underway at 1:00pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney Basketball teams will play at Northwest Missouri State tonight. The Loper women are 17-3 on the season. The men are 8-12. Game times will be at 5:30pm and at 7:30pm.

Eighth seeded Mount Marty upset top seeded Morningside 76-73 last night in the quarterfinals of the GPAC Men’s Post Season Basketball Tournament. It’s the second straight year the Mustangs have been upset in the first round of the tournament. Last year, Hastings beat Morningside 84-80. Despite the loss, Morningside has secured an automatic berth to the NAIA National Tournament as the regular season champion. Mount Marty will play at Dakota Wesleyan in the semi-finals on Saturday. The Tigers beat Concordia last night 70-58. In the other games, Jamestown beat Dordt 89-68 and Northwestern got by Briar Cliff 83-77.

The top four seeds were winners in the women’s tournament. Northwestern beat Midland 79-54, Morningside took care of Jamestown 84-75, Concordia beat Dakota Wesleyan 70-58 and Briar Cliff defeated Dordt 67-54. In the semi finals on Saturday, Briar Cliff will play at Morningside and Northwestern is at Concordia.

Morningside was 12th and Northwestern was 23rd in the final NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches Top 25 Poll of the season. Indiana Wesleyan is ranked number one. Thomas Moore of Kentucky leads the women’s poll. Morningside is 7th and Concordia is 17th.

A 42-14 run helped the Creighton men’s basketball team cruise to a 77-53 victory over DePaul last night in Omaha. The Jays are now 17-5, 13-4 in the Big East. They’ll play at Xavier on Saturday.

Hastings St. Cecilia will play Sutton tonight in the finals of the C2-7 sub-district tournament in Sutton. The Hawks beat Sandy Creek 63-55 in the semifinals on Tuesday while the Mustangs rolled past Superior 64-36. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1 FM and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

In some other games, Adams Central will play Gibbon in the finals of the C1-9 tournament. Tip-off will be at 6:30pm at the Patriots Gym. Tonight on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com, its the finals of the D1-7 sub-district tournament as Kenesaw will battle Blue Hill beginning at 6:45pm. On Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com, it’s Loomis against SEM. On ESPN 1460AM and 92.1FM and platteriverpreps.com, its Kearney Catholic against Cozad. Grand Island Central Catholic will play Centennial at the Crusader Gym, Bruning Davenport Shickley will face Deshler in Davenport and Silver Lake will play Heartland Lutheran in Giltner.