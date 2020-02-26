Local Sports 2-26-2020

The Hastings College men’s basketball team will play at Morningside tonight in the quarterfinals of the GPAC Post Season Tournament. The Broncos are 15-15 on the season. The Mustangs are 26-2. Morningside has beaten Hastings twice this season, 95-77 in Sioux City and 81-70 at Lynn Farrell Arena. Hastings has not won a GPAC Tournament game since the 2013-2014 season and hasn’t won in Sioux City since November 23rd of 2013. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 7:45pm. In the other games, Northwestern will play at Concordia, Dordt will host Mount Marty and Jamestown is at Dakota Wesleyan.

The Hastings College women will play Jamestown tonight in the quarterfinals of the women’s tournament. The Broncos are the number two seed in the tournament with a 20-2 record. The Jimmies are 16-14. Hastings has beaten Jamestown twice this season, 77-52 and 65-51. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm at Lynn Farrell Arena. In the other games Midland is at Concordia, Dordt will play host to Dakota Wesleyan and Northwestern is at Morningside.

Hastings College will be sending two wrestlers to the NAIA Wrestling National Championships on March 6th and 7th at the Hartman Arena in Park City Kansas. Edrich Nortje at 141 pounds and Taygen Smith at 157 pounds have qualified for the tournament.

The Hastings High boys basketball team had to go into overtime last night to beat Lexington 61-53 in the B-7 Sub District Final. The Tigers came from 11 points down in the game to take the lead on a three point play from Jake Schroeder with 2:17 to play. Kaleb Carpenter missed a three point field goal attempt at the end of regulation for the Minutemen. Hagan Hilgendorf hit two three pointers and two free throws in the extra session to win for the Tigers. Hilgendorf finished with 19 points. Mike Boeve had 17 and Schroeder had 14. Hastings played the final three quarters without leading scorer Connor Creech, who was injured in the first quarter and did not return. Hastings is now 20-3 on the season and will play in the District Finals on Saturday.

Adams Central will play St. Paul in the finals of the C1-8 Sub District Tournament tomorrow night at Grand Island Central Catholic. The Patriots used a 22-0 run in the second quarter to beat Fillmore Central last night 65-27. Gavin Lipovsky had a team high 13 points for the Patriots. St. Paul took care of Central City 62-55.

At the C2-9 Sub District Tournament at Adams Central, Sutton got by St. Cecilia 34-28 and Doniphan/Trumbull edged Sandy Creek 52-44.

In some other games, C1-9 at Kearney High, Kearney Catholic beat Wood River 67-27 and Holdrege got by Gibbon 69-64. C2-8 at Ord, Grand Island Central Catholic beat Arcadia Loup City 73-31 and Centura defeated Ravenna 57-42, D1-7 at Fillmore Central, McCool Junction rolled past Thayer Central 64-23 and BDS beat Harvard 50-32, D1-8 at Kearney Catholic, Pleasanton beat Kenesaw 53-25 and Axtell got by Shelton 62-59, D2-7 at Centura, Heartland Lutheran beat Hampton 52-26 and Giltner surprised High Plains Community 36-24, D2-8 at Sandy Creek, Deshler ran past Red Cloud 47-13 and Silver Lake beat Lawrence Nelson 49-42.

In girls basketball, Lincoln Pius downed Kearney 52-40.