Local Sports 2-26-2021

The Nebraska men’s basketball team lost to 5th ranked Illinois 86-70 last night in Champaign. The win came less than two weeks after the Illini needed overtime to beat the Huskers in Lincoln. Trey McGowens led the Huskers with 18 points. Shamiel Stevenson and Kobe Webster had 12 points apiece. Nebraska is now 5-17 on the season, 1-14 in the conference. They’ll play host to Minnesota on Saturday. Tip-off will be at 5:00pm.

Nearly one year after its 2020 season abruptly came to an end, the Nebraska softball team will open its 2021 season this weekend at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex in Leesburg, Florida. The Huskers will play three doubleheaders in three days in the Sunshine State, facing Indiana twice this afternoon, Michigan State twice on Saturday and Ohio State twice on Sunday. This weekend’s action kicks off a 44 game conference only schedule that has the Big Red playing multiple games against each of the other 13 Big Ten Conference teams.

The Nebraska volleyball weekend series with top ranked Wisconsin has been postponed due to COVID issues. It’s the second time this season the Huskers have had games postponed due to COVID. Their series with Northwestern at the end of January was also called off and has not been rescheduled.

The Hastings College softball team swept a doubleheader from Kansas Wesleyan yesterday, 1-0 and 12-4. It’s the first time since 2009, the Broncos have swept the Coyotes. Hastings is now 3-3 on the season and will play at Bethany College in Kansas tomorrow afternoon.

The Hastings College baseball team is playing In Ottawa, Kansas this weekend. The Broncos will play a single game today, a doubleheader on Saturday and a single game on Sunday. Hastings is 0-2 on the season after dropping a pair of games to Sterling College earlier this week.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team got by Northwest Missouri State 53-50 last night in Maryville, Missouri. Kelsey Sanger had 10 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 18-3 and will play at Missouri Western State on Saturday.

The UNK men lost to top ranked and defending national champion Northwest Missouri State 95-59. Darrian Nebeker had 12 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 8-13 on the season and will also play at Missouri Western State on Saturday.

The Adams Central boys basketball team won the C1-9 sub district basketball tournament last night with a 63-35 win over Gibbon. Paul Fago led the way with 17 points. Adams Central is now 23-2 and will play Ashland Greenwood in a district championship on Saturday.

Sutton got off to a fast start and beat St. Cecilia 60-39 last night in the C2-7 sub district tournament. The Mustangs scored the first eight points of the game and led 14-3 at the end of the first quarter. Brayden Schropp scored 18 points for the Bluehawks, who end the season 10-13. Quenton Jones had 18 points for the Mustangs, who improve to 18-7 on the season. They will play at Freeman in a district championship game on Monday, beginning at 7:00pm.

In some other games last night, C1-11 at Kearney Catholic, the Stars hammered Cozad 59-27, C2-8 at Grand Island Central Catholic, the Crusaders got by Centennial 49-44, D1-6 at Davenport, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley beat Deshler 40-24, D1-7 at Kenesaw, the Blue Devils knocked off Blue Hill 41-33, D2-7 at Giltner, Silver Lake edged Heartland Lutheran 30-28.

Girls district championship games are set for tonight. Hastings St. Cecilia will play Bishop Neumann in York. The Hawkettes have already beaten the Cavaliers twice this season 45-33 and 49-28. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have the game on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm. In the other radio games today, Shelton will play South Platte beginning at 4:45pm this afternoon on Power 99 KKPR followed by Mullen and Loomis at 7:15pm. On “The Breeze,’ KLIQ 94.5FM, its Ravenna against Lourdes Central Catholic beginning at 4:45pm and on ESPN 1460 KXPN, its Pleasanton against Dundy Country Straton beginning at 6:45pm.

In some other games, Grand Island Central Catholic will play Louisville in Crete, Wood River will host South Loup, Sutton will play at Centennial and Falls City Sacred Heart will play Lawrence Nelson at Diller-Odell,