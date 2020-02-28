Local Sports 2-28-2020

The Nebraska football team is losing two of their kickers. Barret Pickering has left the program after making 17 of 23 field goals and 50 of 51 extra points as a Husker. He missed the first seven games of last season with an injury. Meanwhile, Matt Waldoch has decided to focus on school and be a member of the club soccer team. Waldoch joined the program in the middle of last season as injuries mounted at that position. He was 4 for 4 on field goals in two games for the Huskers in 2019. Nebraska will now have two kickers on their roster for spring practice, redshirt freshman Gabe Heinz and junior college transfer Chase Conteraz. Oklahoma native and walk on Tyler Crawford will join the team this summer.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has now lost 13 games in a row. The Huskers fell to 23rd ranked Ohio State 75-54 last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Dachon Burke had 13 points for the Huskers. Cam Mack added 12. The Buckeyes led at halftime 43-27. Nebraska is now 7-21 on the season, 2-15 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play Northwestern on Sunday beginning at 3:15pm. Pre-game show begins at 2:15pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

Indiana erupted on a 23-4 run in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter to beat the Nebraska women’s basketball team 81-53 last night in Bloomington. Leigha Brown led the Huskers with 22 points. Nebraska hit a season low 27.9 percent from the field and just 4 of 16 from three point range. Nebraska is now 17-12 on the season, 7-11 in the league. They’ll play in the Big Ten Tournament next week.

The Nebraska baseball team will play at Arizona State this weekend. The Huskers are 1-5 on the season. We’ll have the games on Saturday and Sunday on 1230AM KHAS. Coverage begins at 7:00pm on Saturday and at 1:00pm on Sunday afternoon.

The Hastings College basketball teams will play in the GPAC Semifinals on Saturday. The women will battle Morningside at Lynn Farrell Arena. Tip-off will be at 3:00pm. The men will play at Concordia beginning at 4:00pm. We’ll have the game on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 3:45pm.

The Adams Central boys used an 8-0 run at the beginning of the third quarter to beat St. Paul 56-42 last night to win the C1-8 sub district tournament. Cam Foster had 18 points for the Patriots. Tyler Slechta had 15. Adams Central is now 23-1 and will play O’Neill in the District Final next Tuesday in Greeley.

In some other games, at the C2-9 sub district at Adams Central, Sutton beat Doniphan/Trumbull 73-49, C1-9 at Kearney High, Kearney Catholic got by Holdrege 49-39, C2-8 at Ord, Grand Island Central Catholic rolled pat Centura 69-46, D1-7 at Fillmore Central, McCool Junction defeated BDS 43-27, D1-8 at Kearney Catholic, Axtell got by Pleasanton 52-48, D2-7 at Centura, Giltner edged Heartland Lutheran 25-23 and D2-8 at Sandy Creek, Deshler beat Silver Lake 31-20.

Girls district finals are set for tonight. Adams Central will play Broken Bow at 7:00 at Kearney Catholic. We’ll have coverage on ESPN 1550 KICS beginning at 6:45pm. St. Cecilia will play Centennial at 7:00pm at Aurora. We’ll have the game on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm. Wood River will play Oakland Craig at Columbus, Grand Island Central Catholic will battle Bridgeport in North Platte, Superior will take on North Central in Ord, Lawrence Nelson will square off against Dorchester in Fairbury and Loomis will play Silver Lake at Minden. We’ll have that game on “The Breeze,’ KLIQ 94.5FM beginning at 5:45pm,

The Hastings High boys will play Crete in the District Final tomorrow at the Tiger Gym. Tip-off will be at 2:00pm.

Junior guard RJ Pair stole an inbounds pass and made two free throws with 21 seconds remaining as Nebraska-Kearney held on to beat Newman University 66-64 last night in Wichita. The Lopers are now 16-11, 10-8 in the MIAA. In the women’s game, senior guard Kaitlyn Potter hit a running bank shot with six tenths of a second remaining to help Newman University beat UNK 66-65. The Lopers are now 25-4, 14-4 in the conference. Both teams will play at Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball last night, 3rd ranked Gonzaga beat San Diego 94-59, 14th ranked Oregon got by Oregon State 69-54, 19th ranked Michigan lost to Wisconsin 81-74 and number 21 Colorado lost to California 76-62. .