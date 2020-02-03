Local Sports 2-3-2020

The Nebraska women’s basketball team played arguably its best first half of the season to take a 15-point halftime lead, but the Huskers scored a season-low 19 points in regulation in the second half as visiting Ohio State stormed back to force overtime before defeating Nebraska 80-74 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, Nebraska slipped to 15-7 overall and 5-6 in the Big Ten

The Husker men’s team also lost this weekend. Haanif Cheatham had 15 points and eight boards to lead three Huskers in double figures, but Nebraska could not sustain a strong start in a 76-64 loss to #24 Penn State Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is off until next Saturday when the Huskers take on #18 Iowa in Iowa City.

The #2 Ranked Hastings College women’s Basketball team took care of #17 Northwestern College 78-66 on Saturday afternoon. A back-and-forth first half kept the game close and Hastings trailed at halftime 40-39. The Broncos were able to pull away in the second half for the 12-point win, their 24th in a row this season. Shandra Farmer led the Hastings and tied a career high 30 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Sophia Pankratz had 11 points of her own. Kaitlyn Schmit added 10. Hastings is still undefeated and will back in action Wednesday against College of Saint Mary on the road in Omaha with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team lost to Northwestern 76-64 on Saturday afternoon. The Broncos came up short after nearly overcoming a 17-point deficit at halftime. HC was able to bring it to within 4 points at one point in the closing minutes. Bart Hiscock led the Broncos putting up 27 points and 7 rebounds. Brendan Lipovsky had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double. Hastings falls to 13-12 on the year and will be back in action Saturday as the Broncos with host University of Jamestown.

The Hastings College softball team split their season opening games this weekend with Ottawa University. Hastings was run-ruled in game one, 13-5, and then turned around and won 12-4 in the second game Saturday afternoon. The Broncos will be back in action Friday February 22nd when they travel to Bethel College for a double-header

Former Hastings College football player Ernesto Lacayo will kick in the XFL. The Seattle Dragons have signed Lacayo who previously kicked for the San Diego Strike Force in the Indoor Football League last year. He leading that league with 10 in field goals made. The XFL Season begins on February 15th.

The UNK Women’s basketball team beat Fort Hays State 72-67 Saturday on the road. The Loper Women are now 20-2 on the year, 9-2 in the conference.

UNK Men fell to Fort Hays 56-69 over the weekend. Loper Men are now 12-8 overall, 6-5 in the MIAA. UNK will host Central Oklahoma on Thursday at the Health and Sports Center

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. It was the teams first championship in 50 years. MVP Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to score 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Mahomes, at 24, is now the youngest player in NFL history to win the regular-season MVP in the Super Bowl title.