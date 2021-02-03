Local Sports 2-3-2021

Joe Acker, Mojo Hagge, Jaxson Hallmark and Spencer Schwellenbach have been voted team captains for the 2021 Nebraska baseball season. The schedule has not been announced.

The Big Ten Conference has announced a pair of start times for upcoming Nebraska men’s basketball games. The Huskers game at Minnesota on Monday will tip-off at 7:00pm, while the February 14th game at Penn State is set for 2:00pm. Nebraska’s game at Michigan State scheduled for this Saturday will tip-off at 5:30pm. We’ll have the contest on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 4:30pm.

For the second time in two weeks, the Hastings College basketball teams will play Mount Marty tonight. The Bronco women lost to the Lancers 79-71 on January 20th in Yankton, while the men picked up a 96-92 overtime win over Mount Marty. The women’s game is at 5:00pm with the men to follow at 7:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 4:45pm on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team is ranked 12th in both NCAA Division II Top 25 polls this week. UNK has been as high as fourth in the D2 Sports Information Directors of America rankings while this is the debut edition of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll. A panel of SID’s and head coaches from around the country vote on the makeup of each poll. The Lopers are 12-2 on the season and will host Central Oklahoma on Thursday night.

Lucas Bohlen hit seven three pointers and finished with 25 points to lead Adams Central to a 59-39 win over St. Cecilia last night at the Chapman Gym. The Patriots led 10-7 after the first quarter before outscoring the Hawks 32-14 in the middle two quarters to take control of the game. Cam Foster had 13 points for the Patriots. Carson Kudlacek had nine points for St. Cecilia. Adams Central is now 19-1. St. Cecilia falls to 9-9.

In the girl’s game, St. Cecilia beat Adams Central 42-37. It’s the 12th straight win for the Hawkettes in the all time series. Shaye Butler hit three three pointers and finished with 15 points for the Hawkettes. Lauren Scott had 11 points for the Patriots. St. Cecilia is now 18-2. Adams Central is 11-8.

Addy Esquivel hit a three pointer with 17 seconds to play to give Northwest a 47-44 victory over Hastings High last night. The Tigers failed to get a shot off in the final seconds of regulation. McKinsley Long had 13 points for the Tigers, who fall to 10-7 on the season.

In the boys game, Northwest beat Hastings High 63-56. The Vikings held the Tigers off by going 7 of 11 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Northwest was able to hit 53 percent of their field goals in the game. Gabe Garcia had 18 points for the Tigers. Brennan Witte had 16. Hastings is now 8-6.

Winners in the Lou Platte Conference Tournament last night included St. Paul, Gibbon, Central City and Doniphan/Trumbull on the boys side. The girls winners were Wood River, St. Paul, Ravenna and Ord.

In the girls quarterfinals of the Twin Valley Conference Tournament, the winners were Shelton, Franklin, Blue Hill and Silver Lake.

NFL> Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins says he is optimistic about playing in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing both previous playoff games because of a calf injury. Watkins also missed six games during the regular season. He is fifth on the Chiefs with 37 receptions, 421 yards and two touchdowns. Watkins is in the final year of his contract. He said he would listen if the team would like to re-sign him because he values winning and playing in Super Bowls over personal stats and money.

NBA> Before this season began, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet set a record by signing the biggest contract for an undrafted free agent in NBA history: four years, $85 million. Last night, VanVleet added two other records to his name by scoring 54 points in Toronto’s 123-108 victory at the Orlando Magic — the most ever by an undrafted player in NBA history, surpassing Moses Malone’s record of 53 — as well as besting DeMar DeRozan’s single-game franchise record of 52.