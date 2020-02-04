Local Sports 2-4-2020

Creighton is ranked number 21 in the latest AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Jays are 17-5 on the season. Baylor is ranked number one followed by Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State and Louisville. Rounding out the top ten are Dayton, Duke, Florida State, Maryland and Villanova.

South Carolina continues to lead the women’s poll. Baylor is second followed by Oregon, UConn and Louisville.

Nebraska redshirt freshman place kicker Dylan Jorgensen has entered his name in the transfer portal. Jorgensen began the 2019 season as the starting place-kicker, but appeared in only two games before redshirting. With Jorgensen in the transfer portal, Nebraska now has four place kickers on its roster, sophomore Barret Pickering, junior Matt Waldoch, redshirt freshman Gabe Heins and Iowa Western transfer Chase Contreraz.

In the Lou Platte Conference Boys Basketball Tournament last night, Ord beat Wood River 49-32. Tonight, Ord will play at Doniphan/Trumbull, Arcadia/Loup City is at Ravenna, Central City at St. Paul and Gibbon is at Centura.

On the girl’s side, Centura beat Gibbon last night 50-28. Tonight, Centura plays at St. Paul, Wood River is at Arcadia/Loup City, Central City is at Ravenna and Doniphan/Trumbull is at Ord.

In the Southern Nebraska Conference Boys Basketball Tournament last night, Thayer Central beat Superior 49-40, Fairbury rolled past David City 54-25 and Milford beat Fillmore Central 52-34. Tonight, Thayer Central will play at Sutton, Wilber Clatonia is at Sandy Creek, Fairbury at Centennial and Milford is at Heartland.

On the girl’s side, David City beat Heartland 37-28, Fairbury rolled past Wilber Clatonia 46-16 and Centennial blasted Sandy Creek 50-17. Tonight, Heartland plays at Superior, Thayer Central is at Sutton, Fairbury is at Milford and Centennial is at Fillmore Central.

Elsewhere in girl’s play, Blue Hill beat Kenesaw 50-26, Lawrence Nelson got by Deshler 39-29, Shelton downed Franklin 39-30 and Silver Lake beat Red Cloud 57-20.

St. Cecilia will play at Adams Central tonight. The girls game is at 6:00pm with the boys to follow at 7:30pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 College Basketball last night, top ranked Baylor beat Kansas State 73-67, 3rd ranked Kansas defeated Texas 69-58 and 8th ranked Florida State beat North Carolina 65-59.