Local Sports 2-4-2021

The NCAA has announced that all rounds of the 2020-2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be held in Omaha in April. The CHI Health Center was already set to host the national semifinals and finals this year, but now all 48 teams will play every game in Omaha. First round matches will be held on April 13th, followed by the second round matches on April 14th. The regional semifinals will be held on April 17th, followed by the regional finals on April 19th. The two national semifinal matches will be held on April 22nd with the national championship game on April 24th.

The NCAA is also canceling the 2021 Division III winter championships, citing low participation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The news marks the fourth straight season of Division III championships impacted by COVID-19. The NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring sports at the onset of the pandemic in March. In August, the NCAA canceled all fall championships run by the organization. The College Football Playoff, which is not run by the NCAA went on as scheduled.

The Nebraska football team has added a 6-foot-three, 220 pound linebacker from Hawaii to its 2021 recruiting class. Wynden Ho’Ohuli joins 19 other scholarship additions that signed with the Huskers during the early signing period in December. Nebraska’s 20 scholarship players come to Lincoln from 11 states. For the second time in three years, the Huskers signed five in state prospects. The Huskers have also announced a 20 member walk on class that includes kicker Kelen Meyer of Ord, running back Matthew Schuster of Cozad and quarterback Jarrett Synek of Hastings High.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at Penn State tonight. The Huskers are 9-5 on the season, 7-4 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions are 6-7, 3-6 in the conference. Penn State enters the game with momentum after back to back road wins at Illinois and Purdue. They average 74 points per game on offense and give up 74 points per game on defense. Tip-off will be at 5:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team played without Ben Juhl and Keith Howard and lost to Mount Marty 82-67 last night at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Lancers jumped out to a 32-8 lead and the Broncos could never recover. The Lancers made 10 of its first 11 shots en route to the 24 point lead. Mount Marty ended up shooting 62 percent for the game. Mason Heimstra had 25 points for the Broncos.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team overcame a poor shooting night to beat Mount Marty 55-40. The Broncos won despite hitting only 32 percent of their field goals in the game. Taylor Beacom led the way with 15 points. Hastings held Mount Marty to just 23 percent shooting, including 4 of 23 from beyond the arc. Hastings will play at Briar Cliff on Saturday.

Lauren Tamayo of Hastings College has been named the field athlete of the week in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Tamayo won the pentathlon at the Fred Beile Classic hosted by Doane University on Friday. Her overall score now ranks her third in Hastings College history behind two former national champions.

The Creighton men’s basketball team lost to Georgetown 86-79 last night in Omaha. The loss snapped Creighton’s three game winning streak and dropped the Bluejays to 13-5 overall, 9-4 in the Big East Conference. They’ll host Marquette on Saturday.

The Nebraska-Kearney basketball teams will host Central Oklahoma tonight. The Loper men are 5-9 on the season. The women are 12-2 after suffering back to back losses to Fort Hays State. Game times will be at 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

The Twin Valley Conference Semifinals will be played tonight. The Shelton boys will play Blue Hill followed by Lawrence Nelson against Silver Lake. On the boys side of the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament, Milford will play Heartland and Sutton will take on Centennial. On the girls side, Centennial will take on Thayer Central and Sutton will battle Fairbury.

Semifinal games will be played Friday in the Lou Platte Conference Tournament at Ravenna, the St. Paul boys will play Gibbon at 5:30pm followed by Central City against Doniphan/Trumbull.

FB> Former South Carolina and Florida coach Will Muschamp is joining the Georgia staff of coach Kirby Smart as a defensive analyst. Smart and Muschamp were teammates at Georgia and colleagues on coaching staffs at Valdosta State and LSU. Muschamp was fired by South Carolina in November with three games remaining in his fifth season as head coach. The terms of Muschamp’s contract called for a buyout of around $15 million. He was previously head coach at Florida from 2011 to 2014 and has served as defensive coordinator at Auburn, Texas and LSU.

The Kansas City Chiefs had 20 people, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, other players and staff members, in line for a haircut Sunday with a barber who tested positive for COVID-19. Backup center Daniel Kilgore was in the chair when the Chiefs pulled the barber once his COVID-19 test results came in, Kilgore and the barber both were wearing masks and because Kilgore was deemed a close contact, he told the barber to finish. The Chiefs on Monday placed Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list after they were considered to be close contacts. Robinson and Kilgore have not practiced since being placed on the COVID-19 list this week. But they can return to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if they test negative for five consecutive days.