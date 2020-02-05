Local Sports 2-5-2020

Shandra Farmer of Hastings College has been named the NAIA National Women’s Basketball Division II Player of the Week. Farmer scored 20 points in an 85-80 overtime win over Morningside, and then tied her career high with a 30 point performance in Saturday’s 82-71 win over Northwestern. It’s the first Bronco to win national player of the week honors since Laurel Zwiener was honored on January 7, 2014.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team will try to extend their school record winning streak to 25 games tonight when they play at the College of St. Mary’s. The Flames are 5-19 on the season, 2-15 in the conference and lost to the Broncos 104-53 on December 4th in Hastings. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:45pm on 1230AM KHAS.

The Tri City Storm lost to the Sioux Falls Stampede 7-3 last night in Sioux Falls. Nick Portz, Cole McWard and Mitchell Miller scored the goals in the loss. The Storm will be off until Saturday February 15th when they play at Madison.

The Adams Central boys basketball team held St. Cecilia to just 20 percent shooting last night in a 63-21 win at the Patriots Gym. It’s only the second win for the Patriots over the Bluehawks in the last 15 years. Gavin Lipovsky led the way with 18 points, Tyler Slechta had 13 and Cam Foster had 12. Brayden Schropp led St. Cecilia with seven points. Adams Central is now 18-1. St. Cecilia falls to 10-10.

In the girl’s game, St. Cecilia beat Adams Central 59-35. The Hawkettes hit 51 percent of their field goals in the game including 6 of 14 from three point range. They hit 13 of 16 from the free throw line. St. Cecilia also outrebounded the Patriots 24-14. Bailey Kissinger had 16 points for the Hawkettes. Natalie Kissinger had 14. Bryn Lang had 9 points for the Patriots. St. Cecilia is now 19-2. Adams Central falls to 11-9.

In the boy’s quarterfinals of the Twin Valley Conference Tournament last night, Shelton beat Silver Lake 68-25, Blue Hill got by Harvard 30-29, Kenesaw upset Lawrence Nelson 46-43 and Deshler beat Franklin 59-28.

In the Lou Platte Conference Tournament, Doniphan/Trumbull beat Ord 41-28, Ravenna beat Arcadia/Loup City 59-53, St. Paul rolled past Central City 61-40 and Centura beat Gibbon 56-43.

On the girl’s side, St. Paul beat Centura 46-29, Wood River got by Arcadia/Loup City 47-45, Central City upset Ravenna 52-35 and Ord beat Doniphan/Trumbull 38-23.

In the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament, on the boys side, top seeded Sutton beat Thayer Central 59-25, Wilber Clatonia got by Sandy Creek 53-49, Centennial beat Fairbury 44-34 and Heartland defeated Milford 62-54.

On the girls side, Superior blasted David City 57-18, Sutton beat Thayer Central 40-29, Milford got by Fairbury 40-38 and Fillmore Central downed Centennial 54-45.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball last night, 7th ranked Duke beat Boston College 63-55, 9th ranked Maryland got by Rutgers 56-51, 11th ranked Auburn edged Arkansas 79-76, 15th ranked Kentucky knocked off Mississippi State 80-72 and 16th ranked Michigan State lost to number 22 Penn State 75-70.