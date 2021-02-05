Local Sports 2-5-2021

The Nebraska women’s basketball team lost to Penn State 85-74 last night. The Huskers battled back from a nine point third quarter deficit to take a four point fourth quarter lead, but Penn State made the plays and the free throws down the stretch to secure the win. Kate Cain had 21 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 9-6 on the season, 7-5 in the conference. They are scheduled to play at Rutgers on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights have not played since suffering a 53-50 loss to the Huskers in Lincoln on January 3rd. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio beginning with the pre-game show at 12:45pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play at Michigan State tomorrow. The Huskers are 4-8 on the season, 0-5 in the conference, but have not played since January 10th when they lost to Indiana 84-76. Tip-of will be at 5:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 4:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska volleyball team will play host to Maryland this weekend. The Huskers are 2-0 after a season opening sweep of Indiana two weeks ago. Nebraska had their matches with Northwestern postponed last week because of COVID issues. Maryland is 0-4 after losses to Ohio State and Minnesota. Tonight’s match gets underway at 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on The Breeze 94.5. The match on Saturday will begin at 7:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 7:00pm on KHAS Radio.

The Hastings College basketball teams will play at Briar Cliff on Saturday. The Chargers beat the Broncos earlier this season in Hastings. Briar Cliff won the women’s game 78-70 and claimed a 104-75 victory in the men’s game. Tip-off will be at 2:00pm for the women’s game. The men will follow at 4:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 1:45pm on KHAS Radio and hastlingslink.com.

Elisa Backes scored a career high 30 points to help 12th ranked Nebraska-Kearney rally from a 12-point second half deficit to beat Central Oklahoma 75-68 last night at the Health and Sports Center. UNK is now 13-2.

In the men’s game, Central Oklahoma beat UNK 87-79. Myles Arnold had 35 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 5-10 on the season. Both teams will host Newman University on Saturday.

For the fourth time this season, Tri City Storm goaltender Todd Scott has been named the goaltender of the week in the USHL. Scott was in net last Friday and last Sunday for wins over Omaha. The Storm will play at Sioux Falls tonight.

In girl’s high school basketball action last night, Adams Central got by Kearney Catholic 47-44. Jessica Babcock had 16 points for the Patriots. Rachel Goodin had 10 points and nine rebounds. Ashlyn Wischmeier had 14 points for the Stars. Adams Central is now 12-8. Kearney Catholic falls to 9-12.

In the Centennial Conference basketball tournament, Centennial beat Thayer Central 44-33 and Sutton defeated Fairbury 38-23. Centennial will play Sutton for the girls championship tomorrow night at 6:00pm at Centennial.

It’ll be Milford against Centennial for the boys championship at 8:15pm. Millford blew out Heartland 66-39 last night while Centennial beat Sutton 53-42.

In the boys semifinals of the Twin Valley Conference Tournament, Blue Hill beat Shelton 51-41 and Lawrence Nelson got by Silver lake 44-39. In the girls semifinals tonight, Shelton will play Franklin and Blue Hill will take on Silver Lake.

In the Lou Platte Conference boys semifinals tonight in St. Paul, Gibbon will play St. Paul at 5:30pm followed by Central City against Doniphan/Trumbull at 7:45pm. We’ll have the action on Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com. The girls semifinals will be in Ravenna tonight, Wood River will play St. Paul at 5:30pm followed by Ravenna and Ord at 7:45pm.

Elsewhere in boys basketball last night, Grand Island Central Catholic beat Cozad 58-43. In girls basketball, Central Catholic beat Cozad 54-28,

The Hastings High Tigers will play North Platte tonight at the Tiger Gym. The girls game is at 6:00pm with the boys to follow at 7:30pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

FB> Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will now make $2 million per year after receiving a contract extension and raise yesterday, giving the Tigers two of the three highest-paid assistants in the country.Elliot was given a 300-thousand dollar raise and added the title of assistant head coach to his resume. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is the highest paid assistant coach in the country at 2.4 million dollars.