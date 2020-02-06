Local Sports 2-6-2020

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will battle 20th ranked Iowa tonight at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Huskers are 15-7 on the season, 5-6 in the Big Ten Conference after Sunday’s 80-74 overtime loss to Ohio State. The Hawkeyes are 18-4, 9-2 in the conference. Nebraska beat Iowa 78-69 on December 28th in Lincoln. Tip-off will be at 6:30pm. We’ll have the game on 1230AM KHAS and “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:04pm.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team is now 25-0 on the season after last night’s 70-56 win over the College of St. Mary’s. The Broncos didn’t have their best stuff, but still found a way to pick up the 14 point win. Hastings shot only 38 percent from the field and was 7 of 21 from three point range, but the Bronco defense forced 30 turnovers. Shandra Farmer led the way with 15 points. Emma Grenfell hit two three pointers and finished with 14 points. Hastings will be back in action on Saturday against Jamestown. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm at Lynn Farrell Arena.

There were several upsets in the Great Plains Athletic Conference last night. On the men’s side, Doane beat Concordia 64-59, Jamestown got by Mount Marty 94-82 and Briar Cliff upended Dakota Wesleyan 83-74. On the women’s side, Midland upset Morningside 78-73.

Hastings College remains number two in the latest NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Poll. The Broncos are the only undefeated team in the top 25 poll. Southeastern of Florida is ranked number one. Concordia is third, Morningside is 7th, Dordt is 9th and Dakota Wesleyan is 13th.

Morningside continues to lead the men’s poll. Dakota Wesleyan is 10th and Mount Marty is 18th.

Hastings College football coach Tony Harper has signed 29 players to play for the Broncos this fall. Included in this year’s class is wide receiver Christian Coleman, quarterback Michael Rutherford and kicker Trevor Ziska of Central City, defensive lineman Gus Ducker of Loup City and wide receiver Ryan Harms and safety Noah Okraska of Harvard.

The Nebraska-Kearney basketball teams will host Central Oklahoma tonight at the Health and Sports Center. The Loper men are 12-8 on the season, 6-5 in the MIAA. The women are 20-2, 9-2 in the conference. Gametimes will be at 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

Nebraska-Kearney head football coach Josh Lynn has signed a class of 44 players. The class includes 37 high school seniors and seven transfers.

The girls semifinals will be held tonight in the Twin Valley Conference Tournament in Kenesaw. In the first game top seeded Lawrence Nelson will play Shelton at 6:00pm followed by Blue Hill against Silver Lake at 7:30pm.

In the girls semifinals of the Lou Platte Conference Tournament in Ord, top seeded St. Paul will play Wood River at 6:00pm followed by Central City at Ord at 7:4pm. We’ll have the action on Power 99, KKPR 98.9M beginning at 5:50pm.

In the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament at Centennial, at 6:00pm in one gym, the Superior girls will play Sutton. In the other gym, it’s Milford against Fillmore Central. On the boys side, Sutton will play Wilber Clatonia at 7:45pm and Centennial will battle Heartland.