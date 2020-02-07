Local Sports 2-7-2020

Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator Matt Lubik will make 500-thousand dollars per year according to a copy of the agreement released Thursday afternoon by the University. Lubik replaces Troy Walters, who was under contract through December 31, 2020, but left the program last month by mutual consent. Walters was making 700-thousand dollars per year. The Huskers also announced one year extensions for each of the full time assistant coaches. Every Nebraska assistant coach is now under contract through December 31, 2021, except for Mike Dawson, whose deal runs through March of 2022. Nebraska’s 10 assistants and strength coach Zac Duval are now set to make a total of 4.75 million dollars for the 2020 season, down slightly from 2019 and well below the five million dollar maximum pot for assistants called for in Scott Frost’s contract.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team lost to 20th ranked Iowa 76-60 last night in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes hit 47 percent of their shots in the game, including 9 of 19 on three pointers. The Huskers hit only 33 percent of their shots and just 8 of 30 from beyond the arc. Leigha Brown led the Huskers with 20 points, Hannah Whitish had 14 points and five assists, Kate Cain finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and two steals. Nebraska is now 15-8 on the season, 5-7 in the Big Ten Conference. Nebraska will play host to Indiana on Sunday at 2:00pm. We’ll have the game on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 1:45pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play at Iowa on Saturday. The Huskers are 7-15 on the season, 2-9 in the conference after last Saturday’s 76-64 loss at Penn State. The Hawkeyes are 16-7, 7-5 in the conference. Tip-off will be at 5:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 4:00pm on “The Breeze, KLIQ 94.5FM.

The Nebraska softball team opened the season with an 11-6 loss to New Mexico State yesterday in the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Huskers will play Texas El-Paso today at 12:30pm.

The Hastings College basketball teams will play host to the University of Jamestown tomorrow at Lynn Farrell Arena. The women beat the Jimmies earlier this year 77-52, while the men picked up a 79-65 win. Gametimes will be at 1:00pm and 3:00pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:45pm on 1230AM KHAS.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team beat Central Oklahoma 75-69 last night at the Health and Sports Center. Haley Simental scored 19 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 21-2, 10-2 in the MIAA. The UNK men beat Central Oklahoma 66-49. AJ Jackson led the Lopers with 21 points. UNK is now 13-8, 7-5 in the conference. Both teams will play Newman on Saturday.

In girls high school basketball last night, Adams Central beat Kearney Catholic 56-41.Bryn Lang had 16 points for the Patriots. Adams Central is now 12-8.

In the semifinals of the Girls Twin Valley Conference Basketball Tournament, Lawrence Nelson beat Shelton 42-29 and Silver Lake got by Blue Hill 37-27. In the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament, Superior beat Sutton 50-35 and Milford got by Fillmore Central 38-35. In the Lou Platte Conference Tournament, St. Paul rolled past Wood River 50-23 and Ord beat Central City 59-40.

In the boys Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament, Sutton beat Wilber Clatonia 61-43 and Centennial defeated Heartland 53-35.