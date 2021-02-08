Local Sports 2-8-2021

The Nebraska football schedule for 2021 has been finalized. The Huskers will open the season on August 28th in Dublin, Ireland against Illinois. The Huskers will have home games against Northwestern, Michigan, Purdue, Ohio State and Iowa. Nebraska will play at Michigan State. Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team fell to Michigan State 66-56 on Saturday in East Lansing. Trey McGowens led the Huskers with 13 points. Nebraska is now 5-8 on the season, 0-6 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play at Minnesota tonight. Tip-off is at 7:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:00pm on KHAS Radio and The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team lost to Rutgers 78-62 yesterday. Sam Haiby had 20 points for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 9-7, 7-6 in the conference. They’ll play host to Iowa on Wednesday. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm.

The Nebraska volleyball team picked up a pair of wins over Maryland over the weekend. The Huskers are now 4-0 on the season and will host Rutgers this weekend.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team lost to Briar Cliff 71-61 on Saturday in Sioux City. Mason Hiemstra led the way with 24 points. The Broncos are now 6-17 on the season, 2-16 in the conference. They’ll play at Concordia on Wednesday.

Briar Cliff jumped out to a 19-4 lead and went on to beat the Hastings College women’s basketball team 84-45 on Saturday. It’s the lowest offensive output of the season for the Broncos. Allison Bauer led the Broncos with 11 points. Hastings is now 6-15, 5-14 in the conference. They’ll also play at Concordia on Wednesday.

The Hastings College softball team was back in action for the first time in nearly a year and dropped a pair of games to Ottawa University 5-3 and 10-2 over the weekend. Hastings will play Cottey College in a doubleheader on Friday in Nevada, Missouri.

Brooke Carlson had 11 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead UNK to a 60-40 win over Newman University on Saturday afternoon at the Health and Sports Center. The Lopers are now 14-2 and will play at Northeastern State on Thursday.

The UNK men beat Newman University 70-65. Jake Walker had 26 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 6-10 and will also play at Northeastern State on Thursday.

The Tri-City Storm split a weekend road series with the Sioux Falls Stampede. The Storm won Friday’s game 5-4, but lost 5-3 on Saturday. The Storm will play at Des Moines on Friday.

Carson Shoemaker of Hastings High and Tyler Slechta and Slade Smith of Adams Central have been selected to play in the 63rd annual Shrine Bowl Football game this summer. Other players selected were Parker Janky of Grand Island Northwest, Michael Maxson of Grand Island, Brady Colingham and Jameson Herzberg of Aurora, Cal Conrad and Logan O’Brien of Kearney Catholic, Sean Hampton of Gibbon, Joe Hinrichs of Sutton, Jack Johnson of Kearney and Ayden King of Doniphan/Trumbull.

NFL> Tampa Bay beat Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl 55. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was named the MVP after throwing for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Its his fifth Super MVP award and his seventh championship. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had the worst game of his career, college or pro. He completed 26 of 49 passes for 260 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns. The Chiefs were held to just three field goals. Its the first time since at least high school that Mahomes’ team failed to score a touchdown in a game he started. The loss was his first as a starter with the Chiefs by more than eight points.