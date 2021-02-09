Local Sports 2-9-2021

The Nebraska men’s basketball team lost their 24th consecutive game against a Big Ten opponent last night with a 79-61 loss to Minnesota in Minneapolis. The Huskers were playing their second road game in three days and were unable to overcome a hot shooting start by the Golden Gophers. Minnesota made seven straight shots over a four minute stretch early in the game to turn a one point lead into a 23-10 advantage. The Huskers committed 18 turnovers in the game and shot just 20 percent from three point range. Lat Mayen scored 15 points for the Huskers. Shamiel Stevenson had 14. Nebraska is now 4-10 on the season, 0-7 in the conference. They’ll host Wisconsin on Wednesday. Tip-off is at 8:30pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

Nebraska played last night’s game against Minnesota without their leading scorer in the line-up. Teddy Allen was benched for failing to meet “internal expectations.” Allen is averaging 17.2 points per game.

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost has added three members to his football staff. Marcus Castro-Walker has been hired as the Director of Player Development, Bill Busch joins the Huskers as a Defensive Analyst and Keanon Lowe will serve as Offensive Analyst. Castro-Walker and Lowe both have previous experience with Frost. Busch will be in his third stint with the Husker football program.

The Hastings College men’s basketball game at Concordia scheduled for tomorrow night has been postponed until Wednesday February 17th with tip-off at 7:00pm at the Friedrich Arena in Seward. The women’s game will still take place tomorrow night with a tip-off at 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:45pm on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com.

In high school basketball action tonight, Hastings High will play Adams Central at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Adams Central boys have won the last two games against the Tigers, winning last year 54-51. The Hastings High girls have a five game winning streak against the Patriots. Hastings won last year’s game 45-42. The girl’s game will be at 6:30pm with the boys to follow at 8:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 6:15pm.

On Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com tonight, its Overton at Wilcox-Hildreth.

In boy’s high school basketball last night, Lincoln Lutheran beat Hastings St. Cecilia 63-55. The Hawks are now 9-10 and will host Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday. In other action, Gothenburg beat Minden 61-49, Nebraska Lutheran got by Harvard 54-42 and Smith Center of Kansas beat Superior 40-34.

In girl’s basketball, Gothenburg defeated Minden 64-46, Nebraska Lutheran downed Harvard 26-16 and Smith Center knocked off Superior 55-38.

Kansas has dropped out of the AP Men’s College Basketball Poll for the first time in 12 years, ending the Jayhawks record streak of 231 weeks ranked in the top 25. The Jayhawks began their streak on February 2, 2009. Gonzaga is ranked number one this week followed by Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State and Villanova. Rounding out the top ten are Illinois, Texas Tech, Houston, Virginia and Missouri. Iowa is 15th, Wisconsin is number 21, Purdue is 24th and Rutgers is 25th. Creighton is down four spots to number 19.

Seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base to start extra innings will return for a second straight season under an agreement for 2021 health protocols reached Monday between Major League Baseball and the players’ association. The deal did not include last year’s experimental rule to extend the designated hitter to the National League or expanded playoffs. After allowing 16 teams in the postseason last year instead of 10, MLB had proposed 14 for this year before withdrawing that plan last month.