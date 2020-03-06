Local Sports 3-6-2020

After being tied 17-17 at halftime, Adams Central outscored Chadron 27-13 in the second half to get the 44-30 win and knock #2 Chadron out of the Girls State Basketball Tournament Thursday. Libby Trausch led AC with 18 points, 4 of those 3-pointers. Jessica Babcock chipped in with 9.

Adams Central will play at 10:45 Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the C-1 semifinals. They’ll face off against North Bend who beat West Point-Beemer 48-33 in the first round. We’ll broadcast the game on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com with the pregame starting at 10:30 a.m.

Hastings St. Cecilia led after every quarter a tight game against Superior Thursday night in the first round of the Class C-2 Girls State Basketball Tournament. The Hawkettes led 26-19 at halftime. Superior closed the gap to one point with just over 7 minutes to play in the game, but St. Cecilia pulled away for the 56-43 win. Bailey Kissenger scored 22 to lead STC, Tori Thomas had 10. Shayla Meyer was the Superior points leader with 20. Kaylynn Meyer fouled out of the game with 3 minutes left in the 3rd quarter after only scoring 12 and that severely limited the Wildcat offense. The Hawkettes will play Crofton in the semi-finals Friday night at 8:45 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Crofton beat BRLD 72-41. We’ll broadcast the game on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com with the pregame starting at 8:30 p.m.

Northwest beat Sidney 47-44

St. Paul won over Wahoo 41-38

GICC fell to Ponca 56-38

Pleasanton beat Pender 66-56

Falls City Sacred Heart winners against Loomis 53-27

Wynot beat Lawrence-Nelson 48-39

Mullen got a 60-54 win over Bruning-Davenport/Shickley

Today on Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com, St. Paul will play Lincoln Christian at 9:00 a.m. followed by Pleasanton against Chambers-Wheeler Central at 10:45 a.m.

The Nebraska Men battled back from a slow start to pull within four points at halftime, but No. 25 Michigan was too much in the 2nd half and the Wolverines pulled away to give Nebraska a 82-58 loss Thursday night on the road. Haanif Cheatham scored 19 points and Dachon Burke Jr. scored 16 points to lead Nebraska who are now 7-23 on the season, 2-17 in Big Ten. This loss was the 15th consecutive Husker loss. Nebraska wraps up the regular season Sunday with a noon tip-off at Minnesota. The Huskers will be either the No. 13 or No. 14 seed for next week’s Big Ten Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Michigan rallied in the second half and beat the Nebraska Women’s basketball team 81-75 the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night in Indianapolis. Nebraska built a 42-34 halftime lead but then saw Michigan open the third quarter on a 13-2 surge in the first five minutes to take the lead. The Huskers were never able to recover. The Huskers closed the regular season with a 17-13, 7-11 in the Big Ten. Nebraska will await word on a 2020 Postseason WNIT bid, which will be announced late in the evening on Monday, March 16. If the Huskers are invited to the tournament, they could open tournament play as early as Wednesday, March 18 and could be set to host in the first round of the 64-team field at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Nebraska Baseball team will play their first 4 home games this weekend at Hawks Field Haymarket Park. Nebraska at 2-7 hosts 0-4 Columbia. The Friday opener will be at 1:35, pregame at 1:00 p.m. on KHAS Radio. Saturday’s schedule includes a double-header starting with a noon first pitch also on KHAS Radio. Sunday is an 11:00 a.m. game.