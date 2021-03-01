Local Sports 3-1-2021

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will host Rutgers tonight in the final home appearance for the Huskers this season. Nebraska is 6-17 on the season, 2-14 in the conference after Saturday’s 78-74 win over Minnesota. Rutgers is 13-9, 9-9 in the league after beating Indiana 74-63 last Wednesday. The Scarlet Knights are holding their opponents to just 42 percent shooting, including 33 percent from 3-point range, and lead the Big Ten in blocked shots. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN 1550 KICS and 92.7FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team had their final home game of the season with Michigan State called off on Saturday less than an hour before tip-off because of COVID concerns. The game was not played based on the advice from Institutional medical staffs. Nebraska is 11-10 on the season, 9-9 in the conference and will close out the regular season on Saturday at Iowa.

The Nebraska softball team opened the season by splitting six games in Leesburg, Florida. The Huskers return to the Sunshine State for six more games this weekend.

The Hastings College baseball team lost all four games to Ottawa University over the weekend. The Broncos are now 0-6 on the season and are scheduled to play their home opener against York College on Wednesday. First pitch will be at 6:00pm at Duncan Field.

The Hastings College softball team split a doubleheader with Bethany College on Saturday and was swept by Friends University on Sunday. Hastings is now 4-6 on the season and will play in the Friends Invite this weekend.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team beat Missouri Western State 66-60 on Saturday. Elisa Backes had 24 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 19-3 and will play Pittsburgh State on Wednesday in the first round of the MIAA Tournament.

The UNK men lost to Missouri Western State 74-72. Myles Arnold scored 20 points for the Lopers. UNK finishes the season 8-14.

A late rally wasn’t enough as the 13th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team lost to Xavier 77-69 on Saturday in Cincinnati. The Jays are now 17-6, 13-5 in the Big East. They’ll play at Villanova on Wednesday.

Top seeded Morningside and second seeded Concordia have advanced to the championship game of the GPAC Women’s Basketball Post Season Tournament. The Mustangs beat Briar Cliff 72-59 on Saturday while the Bulldogs took care of Northwestern 83-70. Concordia will play at Morningside on Tuesday. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm.

It’ll be 8th seeded Mount Marty against 2nd seeded Northwestern in the championship game of the men’s tournament tomorrow night in Orange City. The Lancers upset Dakota Wesleyan 64-58 in two overtimes on Saturday while the Red Raiders defeated Jamestown. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm.

The Adams Central boys will play Ashland Greenwood tonight in the C1-3 district championship at Centennial High School. The patriots are 23-2 on the season. The Bluejays are 15-7. Tip-off will be at 6:30pm. We’ll have the game on 1230AM KHAS and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:15pm.

On “The Breeze” KLIQ 94.5FM, its Kenesaw against Burwell. On Power 99, it’s St. Paul against Loganview/Scribner/Snyder and on ESPN 1460 KXPN, its Central City against Kearney Catholic. All three games begin at 7:00pm.

In some other games, Twin River will play at Grand Island Central Catholic and Sutton is at Freeman. On Saturday, Chase County beat Amherst 71-55, Loomis defeated Potter-Dix 83-45 and St. Mary’s knocked off Silver Lake 54-41.

Pairngs have been announced for the Girls State Tournament that gets underway this week. Hastings St. Cecilia will play Syracuse at 8:30pm Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Grand Island Central Catholic will battle Winnebago at 1:30pm. Also on Wednesday, Pleasanton will play Elmwood Murdock at 11:00am at Lincoln Southwest and at 4:00pm at Lincoln Southeast, Wood River will play BRLD.

The Tri City Storm beat Fargo 5-2 on Saturday and Sioux City 3-1 on Sunday. The Storm will host Waterloo on Friday.