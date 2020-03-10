Local Sports 3-10-2020

Creighton is ranked number seven in the latest AP Men’s College Basketball Poll, matching the highest ranking in the program’s history. Creighton was also ranked number seven on January 16th of 2017. The Jays have won 11 of their last 13 games and wrapped up the Big East Conference Championship on Saturday with a win over Seton Hall. Kansas is ranked number one for the third straight week. Gonzaga is second followed by Dayton, Florida State and Baylor. Rounding out the top ten are San Diego State, Creighton, Kentucky, Wichita State and Duke.

South Carolina is ranked number one in the women’s poll. Oregon is second followed by Baylor, Maryland and UConn. Rounding out the top ten are Louisville, Stanford, North Carolina State, Mississippi State and UCLA.

Cam Mack and Haanif Cheatham have been honored by the Big Ten Conference. Mack was named honorable mention all conference after averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Huskers this season. Cheatham was Nebraska’s nominee for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for his contributions on and off the court this season. The Huskers open Big Ten Tournament action tomorrow night against Indiana. Tip-off will be at 7:15pm. We’ll have the game on 1230AM KHAS and The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 6:04pm.

The Nebraska baseball team will host to Northern Colorado today at Hawks Field in Lincoln. The Huskers are 5-8 on the season after winning three of four games against Columbia over the weekend. The Bears are 4-11. First pitch will be at 4:05pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio beginning with the pre-game show at 3:30pm.

Tristan Edwards was named the Co-Big Ten Softball Player of the week yesterday. Edwards went 8 for 16 at the Arizona State Invitational this past weekend. She hit three home runs, three doubles and drove in six runs.

The Nebraska volleyball team will play a spring match against Northern Colorado at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. The match is scheduled for Saturday April 25th beginning at 6:00pm. Nebraska last played in Grand Island in 2015, when the Huskers swept Kansas State in front of a sold out crowd of six thousand six at the Heartland Events Center. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.

Bart Hiscock of Hastings College will play in the NAIA Men’s Basketball All Star Game on March 24th in Kansas City. The game will feature some of the top players in NAIA Division I and Division II basketball and will tip-off at 6:00pm at the Municipal Arena. Hiscock averaged 20.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Broncos this season.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball last night, 2nd ranked Gonzaga got past San Francisco 81-77 and St. Mary’s upset 14th ranked BYU 51-50.