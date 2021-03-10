Local Sports 3-10-2021

Nebraska remains number four in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers are 9-1 on the season and will face Ohio State this weekend. Wisconsin is ranked number one followed by Texas, Kentucky, Nebraska and Minnesota. Rounding out the top ten are Baylor, Florida, Washington, Utah and Purdue. Ohio State is 11th and Penn State is 12th. Creighton is number 23. The Jays are 6-2.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play Penn State tonight in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. The Huskers are 7-19 on the season. The Nittany Lions are 10-13. The two teams have split a pair of games this season. Nebraska won 62-61 in State College on February 14th. The Nittany Lions won 86-83 on February 23rd in Lincoln. Nebraska’s offense has played much better down the stretch, averaging 74.2 points per game in the last six games. They’re shooting 47 percent from the floor and 39 percent from beyond the arc during that span. Tip-off will be 25 minutes after the completion of the first game between Minnesota and Northwestern. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:45pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM .

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play Minnesota today in the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. The Huskers are 11-11 on the season. The Golden Gophers are 8-12. Minnesota swept the season series with Nebraska, winning 76-71 in Lincoln and 73-63 in Minneapolis. Tip-off will be at 10:00am. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 9:45am. In the tournament last night, Illinois beat Wisconsin 67-42.

In the boys state high school basketball tournament yesterday, top seeded Millard North beat Millard South 73-46, Millard West got by Lincoln Pius 47-45, Bellevue West knocked off Lincoln East 55-47 and Omaha Creighton Prep downed Papio South 64-56. In Class B, top seeded Norris beat Blair 62-46 and Elkhorn defeated Platteview 63-48.

Adams Central will play St. Paul tonight in the first round of the Class C-1 state tournament. The Patriots are 24-2. The Wildcats are 23-2. The game will be a rematch of a game earlier this season when Adams Central beat St. Paul 46-33. The two teams also played in the first round of the state tournament last year when Adams Central beat St. Paul 65-42. Game time will be at 8:30pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena. We’ll have coverage on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 8:15pm.

Also today, Grand Island Central Catholic will play Tri County at 10:45am this morning on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com. On Power 99 platteriverpreps.com, Loomis will face Parkview Christian at 1:30pm and Kearney Catholic will play Wayne at 6:15pm.

The Hastings College softball team will host York College in a doubleheader today. The Broncos are 5-10 on the season. Action begins at 4:00pm this afternoon at the Smith Complex.

The Nebraska-Kearney softball team split a pair of games with Lincoln University yesterday. The Blue Tigers won the first game 6-5. The Lopers won the second game 10-1. UNK is now 8-7 and will play at Central Missouri tomorrow.

NCAA> Two more teams have qualified for the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament. Drexel beat Elon 63-56 in the championship game of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament last night to qualify for the Big Dance for the first time in 25 years. Gonzaga wrapped up the WCC tourney with an 88-78 win over BYU.