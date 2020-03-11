Local Sports 3-11-2020

Two Nebraska football players have been added to the men’s basketball roster and will accompany the team to the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. Noah Vederal and Brant Banks will be available for tonight’s game with Indiana. Vederal served as Nebraska’s back-up quarterback last season. He played four years of high school basketball at Bishop Neumann and totaled 12-hundred 86 points and 267 career steals. Banks redshirted in 2019, but took advantage of the rule allowing up to four games, as he saw action at offensive tackle. The six-foot-seven 300 pound Banks averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a junior at Westbury Christian High School in Houston, Texas. He did not play as a senior as he enrolled early at Nebraska in January of 2019.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team hopes to keep its season alive tonight, as the Huskers take on Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers are 7-24 on the season. They’ve lost 16 games in a row. The Hoosiers are 19-12. Indiana has beaten Nebraska twice this season, 82-74 in Lincoln and 96-90 in Bloomington. Tip-off is set for 7:15pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:04pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM and 1230AM KHAS. In the other game at 5:00pm, Northwestern will play Minnesota.

The Nebraska baseball team held Northern Colorado to just four hits in a 1-0 shutout victory yesterday at Hawks Field. Shay Schanaman came out of the bullpen for a career high five innings and struck out a career high six batters, while giving up only one hit. Luke Boynton had two hits for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 6-8 on the season and will wrap up their series with the Bears this afternoon beginning at 1:35pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 1:00pm.

The NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship will get underway today in Sioux City. Concordia, Hastings, Dakota Wesleyan, Dordt and Morningside will compete in the six day tournament. Hastings will play Johnson and Wales of Florida in the opening round tomorrow night at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

The men’s tournament will be held in Sioux Falls. Among the teams competing will be Northwestern, Concordia, Dakota Wesleyan and Morningside.

The boys state high school basketball tournament will get underway tomorrow. Adams Central will play St. Paul at 9:00am tomorrow morning at the Devaney Center. Hastings High will battle Omaha Roncalli at 8:45pm. Also at the Devaney Center. Kearney Catholic, Grand Island Central Catholic, Doniphan/Trumbull, Sutton, Pleasanton and Loomis will also be in the tournament.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball last night, 2nd ranked Gonzaga rolled past St. Mary’s 84-66.