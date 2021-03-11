Local Sports 3-11-2021

The Adams Central boy’s basketball won in a first-round thriller at the State Tournament Wednesday night. The Patriots got a 63-56 overtime win over St. Paul in Class C-1 to advance and keep their championship dreams alive. Neither team had more than a 4 point lead through regulation. They traded the lead and wound up tied 48-48 after 4 quarters. Adams Central secured the victory in OT with free throws

Lucas Bohlen led AC with 18 points, 8-8 on free throws in overtime. Tyler Slechta added 16 and Cam Foster had 15. St. Paul’s leading scorer was Andy Poss led with 22, Tommy Wroblewski added 19.

Adams Central improves to 25-2 and will play Wayne in the semi-finals on Friday at 11:15am. We’ll broadcast that game on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com with the pregame Friday morning at 11:00am. St. Paul finishes their season 23-3.

Wayne upset Kearney Catholic 59-52 in first-round C1 game Wednesday to end the Star’s season at 23-3

Grand Island Central Catholic as the number 1 seed took care of Tri County in the first round of the C2 tournament Wednesday. The first quarter set the tone as GICC built a 10 point lead in the first quarter and went on to win 58-29. GICC improves to 23-4 on the year and will play Hartington Cedar Catholic Thursday evening at 6:15pm. We’ll broadcast that game on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com.

Loomis fell in the first-round of the D2 bracket Wednesday. They lost to Parkview Christian 71-54 and end their year 22-5.

The season is over for the Husker Men’s basketball team. Penn State rallied from 14 points down to grab a 72-66 win over the Huskers Wednesday evening.

The game was tied at 59 following a pair of NU free throws with 3:48 left, but the Nittany Lions ran off seven straight points to take a lead with 1:20 remaining.

Nebraska put together a strong first half, building at one time a 15 point lead. Penn State clawed back into the game in the opening minutes of the second half, scoring the first 10 points.

Nebraska ends the year with a record of 7-20.

The Nebraska women used an explosive 18-3 surge midway through the first half to build a 17 point halftime lead and never looked back in a 72-61 win over Minnesota in the second round of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Wednesday morning. Sam Haiby led the eighth-seeded Huskers with a game-high 19 points while adding eight rebounds and three assists. The All-Big Ten guard helped the Big Red improve to 12-11 overall heading into Thursday’s quarterfinal game with No. 1 seed Maryland. Tip-off between the No. 8 seed Huskers and the top-seeded and No. 7 nationally ranked Terrapins is set for 10:00am.

Hear the game on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pregame show at 9:45am.

The Hastings College softball team defeated York twice Wednesday night, 5-4 and 12-9.

Alyssa Carter and Mattie Hogrefe led the way by both going 3-for-4 in game one. Bailey Collingham and Julia Reimer each finished with two hits. Hannah Norquest went the distance pitching in game one going 7 innings while giving up four runs on six hits and striking out six.

Carter continued to have a hot bat in game two as she again went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Elana Gerhard was a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Hastings improves to 7-10 and will be back in action Friday heading out to York to play Cottey College at noon followed by a game with Dickinson State at 2:00 p.m.