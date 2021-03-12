Local Sports 3-12-2021

Grand Island Central Catholic has advanced to the championship game of the Class C-2 State Tournament after beating Hartington Cedar Catholic 64-40 in the semi-finals last night. Gil Jengmer led the way with 13 points. The top seeded Crusaders are now 24-4 on the season and will face Yutan tomorrow night at 8:45pm for the title. Yutan got by BRLD 49-47 in the other semifinal game last night. Central Catholic will be seeking their first title in 21 years.

We’ll have the game on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 8:30pm.

In Class D-1 yesterday, Howells-Dodge beat Burwell 76-45 and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family knocked off North Platte St. pats 52-39. In Class D-2, Parkview Christian got by St. Mary’s 62-53 and Falls City Sacred Heart downed Humphrey St. Francis 60-49.

The Adams Central Patriots will play Wayne today in the Class C-1 semifinals. The Patriots got by St. Paul 63-56 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, while the Blue Devils upset Kearney Catholic 59-52. Adams Central will be looking to play in their first state championship game since 2016, when they lost to Bishop Neumann 63-54. Wayne hasn’t played in a state championship game since 1956. Tip-off will be at 11:15am. We’ll have the game on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 11:00am. In the other game, Auburn will play Omaha-Concordia. Auburn has won the title the last two years and has a 60 game winning streak.

In the Class B semifinals, Norris will play Elkhorn at 1:30pm followed by Waverly against Beatrice at 4:00pm. In the Class A semifinals, Millard North will battle Millard West at 6:15pm followed by Bellevue West against Omaha Creighton Prep at 8:30pm.

The 4th ranked Nebraska volleyball team will battle 11th ranked Ohio State tonight at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers are 9-1 on the season. The Buckeyes are 12-0. First serve will be at 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM. The game tomorrow night will begin at 8:00pm and can also be heard on KHAS.

The Nebraska softball team dropped a pair of games to Michigan yesterday 2-1 and 2-0. The same two teams will play at 12:30pm this afternoon. The Nebraska baseball team heads to Minneapolis this weekend for four games at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Huskers will play two games against Ohio State and two games against Iowa. Nebraska is currently 3-1 on the season.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team dropped an 83-73 decision to Maryland yesterday in the Big Ten Tournament. Sam Haiby had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 12-12 on the season and will be looking for a bid in the women’s NIT Tournament.

In other games yesterday, Northwestern beat Michigan 65-49, Michigan State got by Indiana 69-61 and Iowa upset Rutgers 73-62.

In the men’s tournament, Maryland beat Michigan State 68-57, Ohio State got by Minnesota 79-75, Rutgers defeated Indiana 61-50 and Wisconsin edged Penn State 75-74. In the quarterfinals today, Maryland will play top seeded Michigan, Ohio State will play 4th seeded Purdue, Rutgers will take on 2nd seeded Illinois and Wisconsin will face third seeded Iowa. We’ll have all the game on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460/1550AM and 92.1/92.7FM beginning at 10:15am this morning.

Second seeded and 17th ranked Creighton never trailed in an 87-56 win over 10th seeded Butler last night in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden. With the win, the Bluejays advance to the semifinals today against UConn, who beat Depaul last night 94-60.

Just three days after Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott was reinstated following a suspension for racially insensitive comments made after a recent loss, the program lost one of its top recruits. Point guard TyTy Washington, a four star recruit, announced on Twitter that he was decommitting from the Bluejays and would re-open his recruitment.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team will play either Minnesota/Duluth or Emporia State tomorrow in the NCAA Division II Tournament in Warrensburg, Missouri. The Lopers won the MIAA Tournament this past Sunday and will be the number two seed behind Fort Hays State in the Central Regional.

NCAA> Duke has withdrawn from the ACC tournament and ended its season after a positive COVID 19 test within the program. The decision will end the Blue Devils streak of 24 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

And top seeded North Carolina A&T has withdrawn from the MEAC men’s basketball tournament following a positive COVID 19 test within the program.