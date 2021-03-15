Local Sports 3-15-2021

Adams Central’s quest for their first state championship in boys basketball came up short on Saturday, losing to Auburn 41-33 in the championship game. Adams Central did not hit a field goal in the first quarter and fell behind 10-1. They trailed 12-6 at halftime. The Patriots hit only 31 percent of their field goals in the game and were 4 of 21 from beyond the arc. Tyler Slechta had 14 points for the Patriots. Adams Central ends the season 26-3.

Grand Island Central Catholic beat Yutan 55-34 in the Class C-2 championship game. It’s the second state title for the Crusaders and their first since 2000. Dei Jengmer had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders. Marcus Lowery had 11 points. Central Catholic ends the season 25-4.

The other winners included Millard North, Beatrice, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Falls City Sacred Heart.

The Nebraska volleyball team split two matches with Ohio State over the weekend. The Huskers won a five set thriller on Friday before losing to the Buckeyes in five games on Saturday. Nebraska is now 10-2 on the season and will play at Iowa on Wednesday.

The Nebraska baseball team split games with Ohio State and Iowa over the weekend in Minneapolis. The Huskers are now 5-3 on the season and will play at Iowa this weekend.

The Nebraska softball team went 2-1 against Purdue over the weekend. The Huskers are now 6-6 and will host Penn State for four games this weekend.

The Hastings College softball team beat Cottey College 8-7 in nine innings on Friday before losing to Dickinson State 4-3. The games scheduled for Sunday against Dickinson State were cancelled. The Broncos are now 8-11 and will play at Langston University in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Creighton lost to Georgetown 73-48 in the finals of the Big East Tournament on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The Hoyas closed the first half on a 23-2 run that put them ahead by 18 points at the break. Creighton is now 20-8. They’ll be the number five seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play 12th seeded UC Santa Barbara on Saturday in Indianapolis. Tip off for the game will be at 2:30pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team will play Central Missouri tonight in the “Sweet 16” of the NCAA Division II Tournament. The Lopers beat Minnesota-Deluth 65-57 on Saturday. Elisa Backes had 22 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 23-2 and will play in the “Sweet 16” for the third time in the schools history. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm in Warrensburg, Missouri.

The Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team had a school record nine All Americans and tallied 105.5 points, but came up short and finished as National Runners Up at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday in St. Louis. St. Cloud State won the championship.

The Tri City Storm dropped a 5-2 decision to Waterloo on Sunday after posting back to back wins against Omaha and Sioux City. The Storm will host Waterloo on Thursday.

NASCAR> Martin Truex Junior won the NASCAR race yesterday in Phoenix. Joey Logano was second followed by Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliot.