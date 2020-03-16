Local Sports 3-16-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has landed a 6-foot grad transfer from Western Illinois. Kobe Webster will be eligible to play immediately after scoring 14-hundred 17 points in three seasons at Western Illinois. This year he shot 41.7 percent from the floor and 33 percent from three point range. He also averaged 3.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Six state champions were crowned at the boys state high school basketball tournament on Saturday. Bellevue West won Class A with a 64-62 victory over Millard North. Omaha Skutt took Class B after beating Omaha Roncalli 59-31. Auburn repeats as the Class C-1 state champion after knocking off Ogallala 58-34. BRLD repeats in Class C-2 after beating Grand Island Central Catholic 61-47. Laurel Concord Coleridge won its first state title with a 76-31 victory in the Class D-1 championship game. Falls City Sacred Heart took Class D-2 with a 45-33 win over St. Francis.

Adams Central went on a 20-9 run in the third quarter to beat Lincoln Christian 59-47 in the Class C-1 consolation game. Gavin Lipovsky scored 16 points for the Patriots, Cam Foster had 13 and Tyler Slechta had 12. Adams Central finishes the season 26-2. The 26 wins is the most in the schools history.

Sutton lost to Yutan 39-30 in the Class C-2 consolation game. The Mustangs hit just 31 percent of their field goals in the game and scored just 11 points in the second half. Sutton finishes the season 24-4.

The Hastings College baseball team split a pair of games with Northwestern on Friday in Orange City. The Broncos won the first game 5-2 but dropped the second game 11-7. Hastings is now 5-12 on the season, 1-1 in the conference.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference and its member institutions have suspended all GPAC intercollegiate activities through Sunday April 5th. The GPAC Council of Presidents will meet on Friday March 27th to re-evaluate the current situation with the Corona virus. The suspension applies to all practices and competition in any GPAC sports, regardless of season, until the suspension is lifted.